Best of the City 2025: Moments in the Spotlight

Photographs via Adobe Stock

May: Cicada Swarm

Greater Cincinnati residents witnessed the emergence of millions of seasonal cicadas across the region in May, and it didn’t take long for the noisy bugs to begin to swarm in near plague-like proportions. One such swarm took Kings Island by storm in early June—circling the Eiffel Tower, chasing visitors across the park, and tempting prospective roller coaster riders to abandon their place in line to take cover.

Photograph courtesy FC Cincinnati

June: World Class Venue

Cincinnati might have missed out on hosting the 2026 World Cup, but we did get to stage four matches in the Club World Cup in June at TQL Stadium. The event welcomed fans of German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well as teams from Austria, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea. Imagine all of the new chili evangelists around the globe!

Photograph courtesy Collection of Mary W. Baskett

July: Closet Cleanout

Collector, scholar, and art enthusiast Mary Baskett donated $5 million to the Cincinnati Art Museum in July to endow its curator of fashion arts and textiles position and create a gallery dedicated to fashion. During her time as a CAM curator herself and in the years since, Baskett became an expert in Japanese art and fashion, and she’s donating her personal collection as well.

August: Neighborhood Cleanup

The Reds Community Fund organizes a community makeover each summer alongside a host of partners like the Cincinnati Zoo and Procter & Gamble, sprucing up public areas, planting trees and flowers, and updating ballparks. The 2025 work focused on Walnut Hills at Bush Recreation Center, Frederick Douglas Elementary School, and Owl’s Nest Park. Talk about a team effort.

Photograph courtesy Film Cincinnati

September: Silver Lining

Cincinnati didn’t get to host the Sundance Film Festival’s relocation, but again we snagged a nice consolation prize in September by welcoming Cineposium 2025, an annual industry conference from the Association of Film Commissioners International. George Clooney came home to star in conversation with Film Cincinnati CEO Kristen Schlotman.

Photograph by Andrew Doench

October: Opening Night

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati spent $51.5 million to renovate the historic Emery Theater, which had sat empty in Over-the-Rhine for decades after serving as home stage for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Children’s Theatre itself back in the day. Sporting state-of-the-art technology, new seating, and modern amenities, the Emery reopened October 10 with The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. There’s no place like home!