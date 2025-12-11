“Hamilton” Returns to Cincinnati

Illustration by Elly Walton

With a sharp story and catchy soundtrack, Hamilton is a cultural phenomenon that opened up musical theater to the masses. Like other cultural touchpoints, there’s a distinct “before” and “after” for this modern musical that continues to be part of the zeitgeist a decade after its Broadway debut.

“Hamilton continues to resonate because it’s unlike anything we’d seen in musical theater,” says returning dance captain and swing Terrance Martin. “It blends powerful storytelling with dynamic movement, striking costume and set design, and a score, rooted in Black American culture, woven with hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music, making it feel timeless and fresh for everyone.”

For proof, just look at the numbers: For Hamilton’s first stint in Cincinnati in 2019, more than 60,000 tickets were available; at the end of an objectively awesome three-week run, just nine seats remained unsold. The musical also ran in 2022, with equal success, and for its third return (December 16 to January 4), it’s expected to sell out once again.

Genevieve Holt, Broadway Across America’s vice president, Midwest, says that with three weeks of Hamilton, there are still plenty of seats available—but are going fast. There’s a lot of excitement about this show, she says, adding that the upcoming cast promises a wholly unique experience even for fans who’ve attended in the past.

“One of the wonderful things about Hamilton is that they don’t try to make a character look or sound exactly the same as the people who played it in the past,” says Holt. “Every actor gets to bring a bit of their own style to the performance. ”

The same delight is felt by the actors, says Martin. “I believe what makes Hamilton truly special is its layered artistry. Every time I get to watch or perform it, something new pops out or takes center stage. It feels like every creative element is in perfect sync—like the whole creative team finished each other’s sentences. That’s rare with shows. And that’s why it sticks with people all around the world.”

If you’re new to musicals, you’ll be in good company in the audience…and definitely not the only one experiencing Hamilton for the first time. “Each time we welcome the show back, I see more kids attending,” says Holt. “Kids who weren’t even born when the show premiered 10-plus years ago will be at the Aronoff knowing every lyric, every song, every Schuyler sister dance step.”

There is a universality about Hamilton that makes it timeless, Martin adds. “At its core, it tells a deeply human, truly American story: a young immigrant chasing his legacy, navigating ambition at any cost, and impacting many lives around him— for better or worse.” To illustrate this, the actor shares one of his favorite moments, from Act Two, called “Hurricane”: “After being confronted by his peers, Hamilton reflects amid a storm of the people and furniture that depict some of the choices that shaped his life. The staging, lighting, and music create an unforgettable climax for me every single time. I feel like we all know a Hamilton.”

There are currently four productions of Hamilton running simultaneously around the world: New York, London, a UK Tour, and a North American Tour. Between the cast, crew, musicians, and managers, there are nearly 85 people working backstage to make every single performance happen. The energy required for night-after-night shows is extraordinary. To ensure the cast stays healthy, a full-time physical therapist travels with the company who is available before, during, and after each performance.

For Hamilton’s upcoming run in Cincinnati, Martin says he’s excited to visit the Queen City in the winter: “I’ve already got my food list ready—Nolia Kitchen, Boca, Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar, and Café Mochiko are all musts. I’m also hoping to revisit the Cincinnati Zoo and check out Nostalgia Wine and Jazz Lounge.” (All excellent picks!) The actor adds that Cincinnati has always been one of his favorite cities on tour, and he can’t wait to experience it all over again. We can’t wait, either.