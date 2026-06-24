Keeping the Family Busy with Affordable Memberships at Summer Attractions

Photograph courtesy Kings Island

Summer with kids can be costly, not to mention exhausting. (Queue the constant refrain from kids: “I’m borrreeed.”) Yet, there’s an extensive number of things to do around Greater Cincinnati on a budget for local families.

Cincinnati is home to a plethora of cheap and free programming, activities, and memberships, some of which use a subscription-style membership to offset cost by spreading it across months. Others offer summer passes that are cheaper than the rest of the year. Here are some activities you should consider subscribing to for the family this summer.

Kings Island

For some, the cost of Kings Island was a challenge, though the call of big coasters and the area’s best water slides are hard to resist. But instead of paying up front, members can now pay year-round for a gold membership to offset a larger cost at once. For larger families, this makes KI accessible and affordable again. Cost: $40 up front, then $10 per month

The Highfield Discovery Garden

The Great Parks are home to a variety of kid-friendly adventures around town. One of the most popular is the Highfield Discovery Garden on Springfield Pike. Seven themed gardens and a tall discovery tree help kids unearth their imagination in the summer. A music garden contains a collection of outdoor instruments. Cost: $65 season pass for four people

GetOut Pass

Formerly the well-known “pogo pass,” GetOut Ohio (and the Kentucky version) offers a membership to pay reduced prices at dozens of attractions across the state. This can also serve as a to-do list or bucket list for summer adventures, prioritizing places included in the pass to save money. From pro-sports tickets to entertainment centers, families can breathe a sigh of relief when they use the app to book their outings. Ohio’s pass comes with an add-on ticket to the Cincinnati Museum Center or Cincinnati Zoo as well. Cost: $64.95 per year per person

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Pyramid Hill has a variety of sculptures to see, and families can plan a picnic and make a day of it. But they also have an art gallery and a self-guided audio journey that involves the senses, nature, culture, and history. Memberships include discounted tickets when the holidays roll around to the beloved lights show admission as well. Cost: $55 for the year allows five people free park admission, discounted car rentals, free or discounted event tickets, and more

Kids Bowl Free and Kids Skate Free

Summer is pricey. Skating and bowling with kids around Cincy is not. These two programs allow kids to attend local skateparks and bowling alleys for free. After registering to bowl, kids can play two free games of bowling daily, all summer long. This works at numerous bowling alleys, including six in Cincinnati, and locations in Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, and others. Kids Skate Free is available through MyHownd and involves signing up for an annual app membership to access free skate passes. Local participating rinks include Beechmont Rollarena, Edgewood Skate Arena, and some Dayton area locations. Cost: Free for bowling, $5.99 for skate app membership

Blooms and Berries Farm Market

The farm is open all summer—including the ropes course, play yard and games, giant slide, and more. The summer pass doesn’t include the petting zoo, but does include admission for your little critters under age 2 for free. Bring a packed lunch and stay all day, or come and go with this exceptionally cheap pass. Cost: $6.95–$15.95 for daily access all summer

Cincinnati Public Library’s Discovery Pass

If you have a library card gathering dust in your wallet, it’s time to get it out—it just might be your ticket into multiple activities and events around town. The Discovery Pass works with participating organizations such as Krohn Conservatory, Cincinnati Observatory, Contemporary Arts Center, Taft Museum of Art, Great Parks, Cincinnati Museum Center, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, and others to provide free admission for cardholders. Login with your library card to make reservations here. Cost: Free

Little Book Club

Getting younger kids excited about reading starts early, and Little Book Club is providing that opportunity for kids ages 2 to 5. They meet around the city weekly, though parents can just choose the times they want to come without a formal commitment. They do frequently sell out, so plan ahead. Little Book Club meets at King Arthur’s Court, The Book Matters, and multiple MadTree locations. This is a great way to get to know other parents and find play date buddies too. Cost: Free trial class then $10–$25 per class depending on age and caregiver involvement

Other Memberships and Passes to Check Out