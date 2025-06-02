Explore the City for Free with Discovery Pass

Illustration by Klaus Kremmerz

Hamilton County is home to acclaimed arts, cultural, and recreational attractions, from award-winning museums and art institutions to nationally recognized parks and historic sites. With the help of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s (CHPL) Discovery Pass program, established in 2019, individuals and families can reserve free admission to several of these organizations.

The CHPL currently partners with 10 local organizations to remove financial barriers to entry for library cardholders. Each organization offers two annual passes, which renew at the start of the year. A single pass admits at least two adults, although the total number of visitors granted admission varies by destination.

“The mission of our Discovery Pass is cultivate limitless learning for library users by removing barriers and providing free access to local attractions,” says CHPL Programs & Events Assistant Caleb Kennedy. “It’s showing what’s cool in Cincinnati.”

Anyone holding a library card, which itself is free, can reserve a Discovery Pass here.

American Sign Museum

Take a self-guided tour through the 20,000-square-foot museum and learn about a century of American sign history, from vintage graphics to bright neon works to the historic 1950s Frisch’s Big Boy statue sign. (Good for two adults.)

Cincinnati Art Museum

Have a look at more than 73,000 works from across 6,000 years of history at the CAM’s four levels of galleries, including free admission to its rotating ticketed special exhibitions. (Two adults.)

Cincinnati Museum Center

The Discovery Pass grants access to the Cincinnati History Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science, The Children’s Museum, and special CMC exhibits. (Two adults, four children.)

Gorman Heritage Farm

Learn more about sustainable agriculture and life on the farm, exploring 122 acres of lush gardens, hiking trails, and the historic farmyard. Be sure to say hello to Eddie the Miniature Zebu Cow! (Two adults, four children.)

Great Parks of Hamilton County

A single Discovery Pass acts as a printed dashboard pass for one motor vehicle, providing access to the county’s 22 public parks and conservation areas. (One motor vehicle.)

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Take a two-hour guided tour through the historic 1840s Beecher family home and 1940s Edgemont Inn, learning about its history and the power of voice as well as special exhibitions. (Two adults, two children.)

Heritage Village Museum

Immerse yourself in the simplicity of 19th century life at Heritage Village, a recreated 1800s community featuring 13 historic buildings salvaged from deterioration. (Two adults, four children.)

Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

Learn to be an advocate for justice and maintain the memories of Holocaust victims with complete access to the center’s educative and inspiring exhibitions. (Two adults, four children.)

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Explore more than 70 outdoor sculptures dispersed amidst the 300-acre park’s hiking trails, hills, and lakes, and check out the museum’s contemporary art exhibitions and ancient works. (Two adults.)

Taft Museum of Art

The National Historic Landmark offers adults the opportunity to peruse the historic house’s collection galleries, special exhibitions, and historic Duncanson murals. (Two adults.)