Plants Meet Play at Highfield Discovery Garden

PHOTOGRAPHS BY JEREMY KRAMER

Entering the gates of Highfield Discovery Garden is like walking into A storybook. Everything is colorful and detailed in a way that’s usually reserved for children’s illustrations—but this is a real place. The Discovery Garden, built in 2004, is a collection of eight gardens themed around children’s literature. “We wanted a safe place for people of all ages to be able to explore, connect with nature, and learn about gardening in a fun and safe environment,” says Doug Stevenson, who manages the garden.

You can see frogs and toads in the pond, watch caterpillars turn into butterflies, play some music, conduct model trains, have a tea party, and even meet resident rabbit Mr. Lily in the vegetable garden inspired by Beatrix Potter’s A Tale of Peter Rabbit. At the center is the iconic 25-foot-high Discovery Tree designed and built by Artisan Industry. Small details abound, like animal tracks in the sidewalk, bright orange fish in the pond, and little sculptures of ants wearing shoes. The fun and immersion of Highfield Discovery Garden is all in service of fostering a love for the outdoors, Stevenson says. “It’s not just play. It’s not just nature. It’s learning and education as well.”

Highfield Discovery Garden, 10397 Springfield Pike, Glendale, (513) 771-8733

