A Bavarian Bar With Moxy

Gemütlichkeit is a German concept meaning a warm, cozy atmosphere that renders a space truly livable. It’s an idea that the Moxy, one of the newer hotels in the heart of downtown’s business district, executes to perfection. The hotel’s chic bar space blends a modern Bavarian influence—a clever gesture to the city’s German heritage—with playful nods to Cincinnati, from Reds baseball to the Flying Pig.

According to Casey Scalf, the owner of Studio Outrider and designer of the space, the overall “concept and inspiration was a modernized, abstracted representation of traditional Bavarian design.”

“The local music element, with record albums for guests to explore, adds another layer of personality,” says Jennifer Hartig, head of commercial performance and strategy at Rolling Hills Hospitality. “I feel like we’ve created an environment that feels just as welcoming to locals as it does to our hotel guests, while the hope was to leave out-of-town guests with a lasting impression of Cincinnati’s unique energy and character.”

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Cincinnati Connection

In the Moxy’s bar, it’s all about blink and miss gestures to the Queen City, like the red glass under the bar bottle shelving (a nod to the Reds). Other motifs are hidden among the hallway’s wallcovering.

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Keep It Cozy

Scalf chose soft leather for furniture that will look better over time as it naturally distresses from use. Providing a variety of seating types allows guests to find the perfect spot to hang out, work, or socialize.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Guten Tag!

German motifs are modified to provide guests moments of lighthearted discovery. Case in point, the mirrors in which guests can picture themselves in German lederhosen.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Double Duty

Scalf ’s favorite spot is the seating around the fireplace, one of many small gathering spaces he created to make the bar feel approachable and cozy.