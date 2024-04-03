To The Vintage Market!

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF THE BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW

Burlington Antique Show

For more than four decades, thousands of shoppers have flocked to the Boone County Fairgrounds for this monthly market. More than 200 vendors set up each show between April and October, and $10 gets you in an hour early. The first show date this year is on Sunday, April 21. Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, burlingtonantiqueshow.com

City Flea

Over 13 seasons, this curated market has evolved and expanded, adding spring and fall vintage-focused markets at Factory 52 to the Washington Park shows. There’s also a kids’ market, featuring young entrepreneurs, in August. The first 2024 show date is Saturday, April 20 at Factory 52 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. thecityflea.com

Tri-State Antique Market

Cross the state line May through October and catch Indiana’s largest antiques and vintage only market, where items are required to be more than 30 years old. Shop rain or shine at the Lawrenceburg, Indiana fairgrounds. Early birds can get started at 6 a.m. The first show of the season is Sunday, May 5. Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, US 50 and Hollywood Blvd., Lawrenceburg, lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com

WestSide Market

It’s not exactly a vintage market, but WSM does support local small businesses. Hop over to Westwood Town Hall and check out the food trucks, family activities, and good shopping May through November. Kickoff for the 2024 season is on Saturday, May 4. Westwood Town Hall, 3017 Harrison Ave., Westwood, westsidemarketcincy.com