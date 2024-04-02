Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse Near Cincinnati

PHOTOGRAPH BY PETER JURICK VIA ADOBE STOCK.

Solar eclipses don’t occur that often. They especially don’t reach totality near us that often. The next time a solar event like this will occur in Ohio is 2099. If you want to experience the eclipse in a fun and safe way, here are some options in our area.

Miami Whitewater Forest

Head to the only Great Park of Hamilton County that will be in the path of totality. Rangers will be offering science stations and animal encounters all day as well as free eclipse viewing glasses which will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis. The official viewing will take place at the harbor. While not in the path of totality, Great Parks will also be offering viewing experiences at Sharon Woods and Parky’s Farm. Admission is free, but food will be an extra cost. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Miami Whitewater Forest, 9001 Mt. Hope Rd., Harrison, (513) 367-4774

Moerlein Lager House

Cincinnati Parks will be hosting a watch party at Moerlein’s Schmidlapp Lawn. Festivities start early with a presentation about space at 12:15 p.m. The rest of the day you can enjoy eclipse-themed food and cocktails, live painters, and a curated playlist including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. You can order your eclipse glasses ahead of time and pick them up before the party. They cost $5, but the proceeds go completely to the Cincinnati Parks Foundation. 12-5 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, The Banks, (513) 421-2337

Eclipse & Sips

Join the city of Bellevue and the Cincinnati Observatory for an all-ages viewing party at the MRBL parking lot. There will be games, live music, the Observatory will be educating everyone about the astronomical phenomena, and local icon Molly Wellmann will be crafting mocktails. Admission is free but some things may be an additional cost. 1-4 p.m., MRBL upper deck parking lot, 119 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

North Dearborn Library

The library is prepared to go all-out to celebrate being in the path of totality. Everything will be space themed at this party, from snacks to games to crafts. Glasses will be free and handed out on a first-come first-serve basis. Once the eclipse comes, everyone will head outside for a safe viewing experience with some Galaxy Popcorn. The main Lawrenceburg Library will be holding a similar party, but they are just outside the path of totality. 1:30-4 p.m., North Dearborn Library, 25969 Dole Rd., West Harrison, (812) 637-0777

Liberty Center

Head to Liberty Center for a party in a DORA district. Businesses in the Center like Molly’s Cupcakes, Silver Vixen, and Lush will all be offering special activities. You can press sun-themed bath bombs, enjoy solar cupcakes, and get an astrology reading. There will also be a Mad Scientist Show and a DJ to keep you entertained before the ultra-rare solar alignment. Viewing glasses will be free while supplies last. 2-4 p.m., Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township, (513) 644-0900

Party in the Dark: A Solarbration

The city of Monroe sits very close to the path of totality so they will be celebrating at Monroe Community Park all day to commemorate the historic occasion. You’ll get to enjoy play areas, inflatables, carnival rides, and live music by Cassette Junkies. There will be plenty of dining options with the 13 different food trucks in attendance including AJ’s Cheesesteaks and The Cone. Free glasses will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis. 12-8 p.m., Monroe Community Park, 500 S Main St., Monroe, (513) 727-8953