Rooftop season never ends at the Lytle Park Hotel’s bar, Vista. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just looking for a fun spot to hang out with friends, enjoy an evening at Vista and sip cocktails, toast to celebrations, and enjoy the seasonal menus at Lytle.

Photograph courtesy Lytle Park Hotel

Sip fancy cocktails year ‘round

The rooftop bar isn’t just a place to hang out during the summer months. The glass enclosure is open when the weather is cooperative and closed during the rain and when the Cincinnati winter starts to creep in. There’s a cozy, inviting fireplace to huddle around with your bourbon drink in hand during the colder months or to lounge around as you take in the fireworks at the ballpark in the summer. Vista’s special Lytle Libation cocktail rotates each month. In July, it was ‘The Kokomo,’ a unique take on a piña colada made with Bacardi, cream of coconut, passion fruit puree, lime juice, and dragon fruit puree garnished with an orchid—the perfect ode to summer! Be sure to keep an eye on Instagram (@lytleparkhotel) for the debut of August’s Lytle Libation. And stay tuned for winter specials, too. The bar just might bring back cozy blankets and boozy hot chocolate!

Order shareable dishes for the table

Vista isn’t just for cocktail hour—the seasonally inspired food menu offers shareable dishes including flatbread pizzas, Mediterranean hummus, and charcuterie trays. Order a few dishes for the group or pick a plate for two to share on date night.

Rent out part of the rooftop for meetings or small events

Whether you’re looking for a unique spot to host a corporate meeting or gathering family and friends for an engagement party, Vista offers a variety of rental arrangements. Rent out part of the space for a small event or go all-out and book the full rooftop for an unforgettable night!

Host your wedding, regardless of size

Gather your family and friends to host your dream wedding on the rooftop. It’s the ideal spot to celebrate your nuptials regardless of the size of your party. Lytle can accommodate intimate ceremonies and large celebrations of up to 100 people any time of year.

Photograph courtesy Amanda Donaho Photography

Snap the best Instagram pics and take in the view

Cincinnati skyline in the background? Great American Ball Park? Take your pick! The twinkling city lights are the perfect backdrop for taking photos with your friends—and even better for an engagement photo when you’re ready to pop the question.

Staycation at the Lytle Park Hotel

The hotel doesn’t just offer a snazzy rooftop bar! Check out Italian cuisine at Subito, downstairs, and book a stay in one of the 106 luxury hotel rooms for the night. Better yet, make it a weekend staycation and take advantage of everything Lytle Park Hotel has to offer!