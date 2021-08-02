A Cheery, Eclectic Reno in the Heart of Oakley

2823 Minot Ave., Oakley

In a design world that too often features all-white everything, this charming home on Minot is serving up some much-needed pops of color—and it’s all thanks to the husband-and-wife duo behind Mockingbird Home. Phil Kanet and Jennifer Young are Oakley residents themselves, which made this project particularly special.

Photograph courtesy Ross Van Pelt

“The success of the project hinges on the design sensibilities of my wife and business partner, Jennifer,” says Kanet. “We are both design-minded home remodeling geeks, but she has a unique eye for design. It’s easy to pick a file scheme off Pinterest, but she has an uncanny knack for making every design decision harmonious.”

That knack for detail is apparent throughout the home, including in the facade, which has been painted a playful blue that makes the yellow door, wood accents, and copper mailbox pop. The eclectic theme continues inside with the sunshiny foyer, which is complete with a blue staircase and colorful floral wallpaper.

The temperature is turned down ever so slightly in the living room, where all-white walls and hardwood floors practically glow, thanks to an abundance of natural light. In the colorful kitchen, sleek blue-green cabinets mesh beautifully with the white appliances and brass hardware—a trendy look that still pairs well with the classic elements in the room. Yellow sunburst wallpaper and an intricate geometric feature wall behind the eat-in island make this a particularly welcoming space to sip your morning cup of coffee.

The dining room perfectly meshes design elements from the rest of the home—like that wallpaper in the foyer and the accent wall from the kitchen—creating a space that’s warm and inviting, but still modern. A butler’s pantry nook just off to the side offers plenty of storage space for wine, dishes, and glassware. It’s the perfect spot to mix cocktails and serve hors d’oeuvres—and we are in love with the Kelly-green cabinets.

Young and Kanet certainly didn’t skimp on the elements of whimsy in the rest of the home. In one of the smaller bathrooms, a blue-tiled shower and quilt-like tile pattern on the floor tile breathes fresh air into a space that could have easily been overlooked.

The bedrooms have been left empty for now—blank canvases for the new owners with plenty of interest to be found in the wood detailing on the walls. The main bathroom is mostly white but features an enclosed shower with a black-frame door, an increasingly popular design trend.

Back downstairs, the adorable laundry-slash-mud room leads to the backyard, which features a detached garage with room for two cars—though with a home this close to Oakley square, we wouldn’t be surprised if you opted to walk.