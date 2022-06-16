Curating A Greener Podcast Playlist

Not sure where to start on your journey toward personal sustainability? These podcasts can point you in the right direction.

Photograph by Zsv3207 / Stock.Adobe.Com

The Minimalists

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, creators of the wildly popular Netflix documentary Minimalism, share their tips for living with less in a consumption-obsessed world in this series, which tackles sustainability with a philosophical twist. theminimalists.com

The David Suzuki Podcast

This five-episode series from scientist and environmental activist David Suzuki explores how we can use lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to build a greener, more equitable world.

Sustainable Dish Podcast

Hungry for a more eco-friendly diet? Nutritionist and sustainability advocate Diana Rodgers hosts a wide range of experts, from doctors and food scientists to entrepreneurs and activists, on this thought-provoking series.

A Sustainable Mind

When host Marjorie Alexander started working on this series as a master’s thesis project, she quickly realized that there weren’t nearly enough environmentalists who looked like her. Today, the weekly podcast brings everyone to the table to discuss the most pressing issues in sustainability.

America Adapts

How do we thrive in a changing, warming world? For host Doug Parsons, there’s only one answer: Adapt. The series tackles everything from racially just climate adaptation to stories from the frontlines of the fight against climate change.