Editor’s Letter: December 2024

The first quarter of the 21st century comes to a close this month. Let that thought sink in for a minute. It’s been a quarter-century since the whole Y2K craziness of computer software not being able to handle switching over to the year 2000. These days, our big computer concern is that AI-driven server farms are developing consciousness and taking over.

This issue features our 25th Best of the City section of the century, so we’re taking the opportunity to reflect on how Cincinnati has changed (or remained consistent) over the years. One story highlights businesses that won a Best of the City accolade in our 2000 issue and are still kicking butt today (The Blind Lemon! King Arthur’s Court!). Another focuses on now-established icons that had just launched in 2000 (Newport Aquarium! Paycor Stadium!). A third reminisces about Best of the City winners in 2000 that are gone but not forgotten (Saks Fifth Avenue! The Dock!).

The bulk of the section consists of staff picks for the best stores, people, services, gathering places, and trends right now. I do wonder how many of our recommendations will stand the test of time and be celebrated for their staying power in the December 2049 issue of Cincinnati Magazine. Will Alcove’s living wall still be blooming in 25 years? Will we be buying books at Joy and Matt’s or playing pinball at Arcade Legacy? Will the Cereal Bowl Band be jamming at Jungle Jim’s? Will there still be Taco Tuesdays?

I also laugh thinking about which of our picks will feel soooooo 2024 and unrecognizable in 25 years. Will those readers remember pickleball, sticker shops, fro-yo, stores selling paper and pens, or the Kelce brothers?

Everything’s much clearer in hindsight, of course. Looking back, we can see how certain places, people, and trends became popular—they were almost destined to succeed because they filled an obvious need or public interest. The problem is those needs and interests weren’t so obvious at the time. I thought the Bengals would win the Super Bowl and a new Brent Spence Bridge would get built in my lifetime; those should get a laugh 25 years from now.