A Refreshed Mt. Lookout Ranch

Photograph by Jason Watkins

Address: 706 Lindell Lane, Mt. Lookout

Price: $975,000

This historic 1940s ranch, loved by the same owners for 35 years, underwent nearly a full renovation last year ahead of its debut on the market. Its new, modern upgrades boast top-grade appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and a brand-new roof. None of that stifles the original, timeless look of this rustic home—listing agent Patricia Haskell says that it’s ideal for a buyer who will appreciate both its artistic craftsmanship and its inviting entertaining space.

Photograph by Jason Watkins

Among the eight houses on Lindell Lane—just blocks away from Mt. Lookout Square—this non-traditional home stands out as the only ranch-style residence on the street. Its 2,792 square feet features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a tranquil courtyard.

Photograph by Jason Watkins

Walking up the stone steps to 706 Lindell Ln., the custom-built multi-panel double front doors include windows strategically placed to let the sun shine through and reflect onto a set of interior doors with the same paneling pattern in the front hall. The refinished hardwood floors guide you into the spacious Shaker-style kitchen, renovated by Warren County cabinetmaker David T. Smith, and feature quartz countertops and state-of-the-art Café appliances. Hovering above the dining space adjacent to the kitchen, a vintage scarlet chandelier provides warm light for diners.

While the primary bathroom has been updated, the other two bathrooms retain their original Rookwood-style vintage glory. The first—bright yellow and seafoam—includes a built-in vanity, plenty of storage, and a spacious bathtub. The other—peach and terracotta—includes a hideaway shower.

In the primary suite, the most eye-widening feature of this space is the Hollywood-style dressing room, complete with a vanity and an ingenious double closet. Behind the regular hanging rod and shelf, a sliding door opens to reveal a massive seasonal closet.

Photograph by Jason Watkins

Outside, there’s a charming walled courtyard, complete with a stone fountain, where you can enjoy lush greenery that includes pink dogwood and Japanese maple trees. The patio there is perfect for entertaining guests, your very own secret garden.