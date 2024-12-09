What’s For Lunch?

Photograph by HATSUE

SUNDAYS

If you’re a breakfast-for-lunch kind of person, you’re in luck at Eckerlin Meats. The butcher shop serves its breakfast sandwiches all day (every day it’s open). Grab a sausage, egg, and cheese or a goetta to snack on while you peruse the wares at Findlay Market. Easy way to ward off the Sunday scaries. • 1819 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-5743, eckerlinmeats.com

MONDAYS

Quatman Café has been consistently serving up burgers to hungry Norwoodians since the 1960s, so we know that its cheeseburger special—a half pound of freshly-ground chuck blend, charred to perfection, and served with fries and a drink—will always hit the spot. • 2434 Quatman Ave., Norwood, (513) 731-4370; 224 W. Main St., Mason, (513) 229-0222, quatmancafe.com

TUESDAYS

Tuesdays are for tacos, of course, and at Olla Taqueria Gutierrez, you can get your choice of three tacos (chicken, steak, or chorizo) on grilled corn tortillas for $7 and all-day happy hour drink specials. Don’t bother going down the rabbit hole of how Taco Tuesday was created; just enjoy celebrating it. • 302 W. 12th St., Covington, (859) 261-6552, ollacov.com

WEDNESDAYS

The chicken salad at Madison’s is a Findlay Market favorite. Co-owner Laura Riley makes it just once a week, and it’s so good it usually sells out the same day. If you’re lucky there’s a bit left over on Thursday mornings, but we wouldn’t recommend taking that chance. • 110 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 723-0590

THURSDAYS

If you miss the chicken salad, head back to Madison’s on Thursdays for the egg salad. Same deal applies: It’s available once a week and once it’s gone, it’s gone. • 110 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 723-0590

FRIDAYS

Looking for an old-school fave from a deli with old-school sensibilities? You can’t go wrong with the chicken Parmesan sandwich at Young Buck Deli, a crispy chicken cutlet with fresh mozz, basil, and a spicy marinara sauce. Yet another reason to look forward to the end of the work week. • 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 287-7867, youngbuckdeli.com

SATURDAYS

Saturdays may be “for the boys” but they’re also for lobster rolls at Uncle Leo’s. Starting at 3 p.m., the dive bar slings these sandwiches made with Maine-style “knuckle and claw” lobster meat and topped with red bell pepper. Add a squeeze of lemon and imagine you’re in the Pine Tree State. • 1709 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2403, uncleleosdive.com