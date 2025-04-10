Editor’s Letter: April 2025

Do you wanna dance and hold my hand? Tell me I’m your lover man? Oh baby, do you wanna dance? We can dance if we want to. We can leave your friends behind. Cuz your friends don’t dance, and if they don’t dance, well, they’re no friends of mine. Do you love me (do you love me) now that I can dance? Watch me now, huh!

You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life. Ooh, see that girl, watch that scene, diggin’ the dancing queen. Oh, I wanna dance with somebody. I wanna feel the heat with somebody. Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody, with somebody who loves me. I’m happy just to dance with you.

Calling out around the world, are you ready for a brand new beat? Summer’s here, and the time is right for dancing in the street. Let’s dance, put on your red shoes and dance the blues. Dance with me, I want to be your partner. Can’t you see, the music is just starting. Night is calling, and I am falling. Dance with me.

Hold me closer, tiny dancer, count the headlights on the highway. Last dance, last chance for love. But don’t forget who’s taking you home and in whose arms you’re gonna be. So darlin’ save the last dance for me.

You should be dancing. Just dance. It’s the land of 1,000 dances. If you don’t believe me, check out our “Dancing Through Life” section in this month’s issue.

Dancing in the moonlight, everybody’s feeling warm and bright. It’s such a fine and natural sight. You can’t start a fire, you can’t start a fire without a spark. This gun’s for hire, even if we’re just dancing in the dark. When there’s nothing to lose and there’s nothing to prove, well, I’m dancing with myself.

And we danced like a wave on the ocean, romanced. We were liars in love, and we danced, swept away for a moment by chance. And we danced and danced and danced.

Dance like no one is watching. “Don’t you dare look back, just keep your eyes on me.” I said, “You’re holding back.” She said, “Shut up and dance with me.”