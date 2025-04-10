Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 11-13

Photograph courtesy Exhale Dance Tribe

Hopefully you didn’t have to take a snorkel to get to work this week. If you did, one of these weekend events around town will be a great way to unwind and de-stress.

Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars

Some of Disney’s most beloved stories will be hitting the ice at Heritage Bank Center this weekend. The latest production, Magic in the Stars, will center around Asha, the protagonist of Wish, and feature songs and characters from Raya and the Last Dragon, Frozen 2, Encanto, Cars, and more. Matinee performances will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Thurs, Apr 10-Sun, Apr 13, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

It’s a primetime showdown for the Redlegs against the Pirates. These two teams will be fighting it out for the ultimate prize—not being the bottom team in the NL Central. Can Elly, Hunter, Terry, and the gang pull it off? Head to the ballpark and settle in with a bowl of Skyline helmet nachos to find out. Fri, Apr 11, 6:40 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Mt. Adams Masters

In this golf-themed bar crawl, teams will go from bar to bar (or hole to hole) participating in games, putting challenges, and collecting raffle tickets. Check-in will be from 2-4 p.m. at Hi-Fi Cincy (Hole 1) and raffle announcements will take place at 8 p.m. at Hole 13 (Flora and Flair) with an all-night party to follow. Other bars include El Barril, Monk’s Cove, Blind Lemon, Crowley’s, The Hilltop, Mt. Adams Bar & Grill, Luca’s Bistro, Bow Tie Café, Your Mom’s Pizzeria, City View Tavern, and World Glass Bar. Participants must be 21 or older to crawl. Sat, Apr 12, 2-9 p.m., Mt. Adams

Night On The Serengeti 20th Anniversary & Fundraiser

Village Life Outreach Project, a non-profit helping Tanzanian communities access clean water and healthcare, is marking its 20th anniversary with a night of art, food, and performances. The fundraiser will start with Tanzanian wine and light bites form Metropole and Afromeals. At 7:30 p.m., there will be performances by Revolution Dance Theatre and Lex Nycole. Tickets are $150 and all proceeds go to Village Life Outreach. Sat, Apr 12, 6:30 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., downtown

Mitchel Telescope 180th Celebration

The Cincinnati Observatory is throwing a 180th birthday party for its flagship telescope. You’ll feel like you traveled back to 1845 with the Observatory staff in period-accurate dress and a tintype antique photographer onsite. There will also be two historical presentations, food trucks, and a limited edition commemorative pin. Admission is $15 or $25 to add on a pin. Sat, Apr 12, 7-10 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Lookout

Exhale Dance Tribe Vicennial

Contemporary dance company Exhale Dance Tribe is putting on a special concert to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Led and choreographed by Missy Lay Zimmer and Andrew Hubbard, the Tribe will be performing a mix of new works and past pieces in a career-spanning retrospective show. Tickets are $32.50 or $24.50 for students and seniors. Sat, Apr 12, 8 p.m., Aronoff Center Jarson-Kaplan Theater, downtown

American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

In the Fight For Air Climb, participants will raise money for lunch cancer research and overcome physical challenges to climb around 1000 stairs. You can register as an individual or group for $35 or $50 on the day. All climbers must raise at least $100 by Sunday to participate. Sun, Apr 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Northside Beer Run

At this extremely unique fun run, racers will take on a four-mile course around the Northside area taking pit stops at three bars to chug four different beers. The unconventional hydration stations will be Higher Gravity, The Comet, and Urban Artifact. Finishers will receive a medal (and probably some weird gas.) Registration is $35 and participants must be 21 or older. Sun, Apr 13, 10:30 a.m., Higher Gravity, 4106 Hamilton Ave., Northside



Wine for Whiskers

Two of the best things in the world—wine and cats—will be combined at Ohio Alleycat Resource‘s Wine for Whiskers fundraiser. For $50, you’ll get five three-ounce pours of Italian and Argentinian wines, food from Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Mad Cheese, and Juniper Seed, door prize eligibility, and more. There will also be fundraising games and a silent auction. You can visit the auction site here to enter (it’s worth it just to see a cat modeling a diamond necklace.) Sun, Apr 13, 6:30-9 p.m., Alfio’s Buon Cibo, 2724 Erie Ave., Hyde Park