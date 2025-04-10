Yeye Funmilayo Ajamufua: Teaching & Performing Artist at the Bi-Okoto Cultural Center

Photograph courtesy Bi-Okoto Cultural Center

What types of dances do you teach at the Bi-Okoto Center?

Primarily we focus on traditional West African dance. We sometimes have students who want to try dances from other regions in East or South Africa, and we can do that for them, but we focus on West Africa. We also have Afro-Pop classes, which is a combination of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop.

What makes traditional West African dance unique?

There are many different dances from different tribes and countries of West Africa. They have very playful movements and a lot of nuances. Where the focus point is and what part of the body you’re using, your facial expression, every movement tells a story. It’s a sequential, story-telling form of dance.

Are the classes open to all skill levels?

Yes, for sure. All levels are welcome. That’s the thing about our program; it’s a safe space. We provide an environment where anyone who is interested in learning the dance can come and be part of the community.

Why did you become a Teaching Artist at the center?

I see this as an opportunity to change the narrative about African dance or Africans in general. For some people it’s weird and they make fun of it. For me, it’s a moment to connect with them. I also love to teach and share everything that is involved in this form of dance. I have to pass it on to the next generation. I found my voice in this.

Why do you think preserving and promoting this art form is important?

People need to know the authentic form of dance, it can’t go into extinction. It’s about keeping the cultural heritage alive—the oral traditions, the rituals, and the storytelling. It is necessary to carry this wisdom on. People also need to understand that people on the other side of the world are not so different from you. It’s a teachable moment and an opportunity to build cross-cultural understanding.

Why do you recommend that everyone try a West African dance class?

Taking part in the process and being exposed to the authentic experience is a way to connect. It’s a way to release your energy and experience joyful movement. It’s a way to find yourself and to be creative. It’s a way to be a part of the community and make an impact. And it’s also great physical exercise.

Bi-Okoto Cultural Center, 5601 Montgomery Rd. Apt. One, Pleasant Ridge