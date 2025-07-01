Your Cincinnati Sandwich Guide

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Fried Bologna BLT from Libby’s Southern Comfort

This is the very definition of a two-fisted sandwich. Layers of pimento cheese, spring mix, green tomato, and fried egg dressed with a Carolina-style house barbecue sauce surround the star of this show: thick slices of smoked bologna. The smoke adds deep, down-home flavor that shines against the rich egg and cheese. And the grilled sourdough from Sixteen Bricks stands up to it all. You might need a to-go box, and you’ll definitely need more napkins. 35 W. Eighth St., Covington, (859) 261-3106

Tuna Melt from Marx Bagels

Marx Bagels has been handmaking hot bagels for Cincinnatians since 1969. The Queen City location (the shop also owns a spot in Columbus) features more than 30 flavors of sweet and savory bagels, any one of which you can choose for your sandwich. Take, for example, the Tuna Melt, mild tuna mixed with bits of carrot for a pleasant crunch, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and a pickle spear on the side. 9701 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 891-5542

Pulled Pork from Bee’s Barbecue

Pulled pork sandwiches often strive for quantity over quality, opting to bowl you over with volume and sides instead of focusing on deliciousness. Bee’s Barbecue makes a stunning version with thick chunks of marinated, shredded pork. Add a layer of cole slaw on top for nice sweetness and chill. Don’t miss the baked beans, a spicy gumbo of five different beans, onions, sweet peppers, jalapeños, and spices. 1403 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-2337; 5910 Chandler St., Madisonville, (513) 561-2337

Lobster Roll from Uncle Leo’s

You wouldn’t expect the best lobster roll in town to be served to in a dive by a bartender wearing a cowboy hat, but that’s the magic of Uncle Leo’s. Every Saturday—also known as Saloon Saturday—owner Leroy Ansley slings Maine-style lobster rolls packed with knuckle and claw meat, red bell pepper, lemon, green onions, celery, capers, and crispy onions to the twang of country music. Weekends are even better when you snag one of these. 1709 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2403

Hot Brown from Otto’s

If the weather’s right, the staff at Otto’s will throw open the front windows, allowing the chatter of sidewalk diners to float in on the breeze. It’s a lovely accompaniment to the hot brown, a Kentucky staple that arrives with the béchamel bubbling hot. Beneath a broiled-brown blanket of cheddar cheese that breaks with a satisfying crunch, ham, turkey, and bacon lie atop thick slices of sourdough bread that have soaked in some of the sauce. Each luxurious bite blends sweet and salty. And the fried green tomato on top? A perfect grace note. 521 Main St., Covington, (859) 491-6678

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Torta Cubana from La Torta Loca

Traditional street fare in Mexico, the torta Cubana is for carnivores only. The Venezuelan/Mexican eatery takes a bolillo bun and layers it with a protein explosion: marinated steak, chorizo, sausage links, ham, breaded chicken breast, cheese, and egg. The packed meat is balanced with veggies like pickled jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and lettuce. It’ll take you two hands to bite into it, but trust us. This best seller is worth every morsel. 8645 Haines Dr. A, Florence, (859) 228-7599; 564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, (859) 360-2423

The Renaissance from Silverglades Delicatessen

After more than a century in operation, it’s no surprise that Silverglades has mastered the art of chicken salad. Its signature walnut grape version is the star of one of its most popular sandwiches: The Renaissance. A scoop of chicken salad is served over fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion, in between two halves of a light and flaky croissant with a kosher pickle spear on the side, the perfect balance of sweet and savory, fruity and nutty, light and delicious. 236 E. Eighth St., downtown, (513) 361-0600

French Dip from French Crust Bistro

It’s a classic for a reason. Tender slices of beef. Richly caramelized onion. A little umami from Swiss cheese. The mellow sting of horseradish. A chewy baguette. And a cup of au jus on the side for dipping. French Crust’s version hits all the right notes, delivering a hearty but not overwhelming meal. Pair it with a salad, fruit, or soup and you’ve built a lunch you can feel good about. 1801 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 455-3720

Syrian Chicken Shawarma from Baladi Restaurant & Bakery

Fans of Middle Eastern cuisine can find one of the most authentic Syrian street food dishes just off UC’s campus. Baladi makes its chicken shawarma the traditional way, giant rotisserie and all. Pieces of meat are carved off and placed on house-made flatbread with pickles and a creamy garlic sauce before being pressed to crispy perfection. 3307 Clifton Ave., Clifton, (513) 221-7222

Pastrami and Swiss from Wyoming Meat Market

The friendly folks at this working butcher shop handle large cuts of beef, poultry, lamb, and other locally sourced meat, but they’ll gladly stop and make you a sandwich if you’re hungry. We suggest the potent pastrami and Swiss on dark rye bread with Thousand Island dressing. Or maybe go Reuben style and add sauerkraut. And if you’re across the river, give Wyoming’s sister deli, Rekas, a try in Covington. 513 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, (513) 821-2200; 401 Scott St., Covington, (859) 415-0091

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Shrimp Po’boy from Swampwater Grill

While this Cajun joint offers five different variations of the po’ boy, we like the traditional version best. French bread is stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and a mountain of fried shrimp. Feel free to dress it all up as you please with a side of creamy remoulade and a slice of lemon to balance out the richness of the shrimp and sauce. 3742 Kellogg Ave., East End, (513) 834-7067

Turkey Breast Sando from Allez Bakery

There’s no better summertime lunch than a turkey sandwich. This take on the classic includes a swipe of sunflower pesto mayonnaise, crispy shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes, and a pile of thinly sliced turkey breast served between two sizable pieces of rosemary focaccia bread. Paired with an ice-cold soda and a bag of chips, it’s the perfect lunch for lounging by the pool, picnicking in the park, and all other means of summer relaxation. 1208 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 246-4246

Chicken Parmesan from Young Buck Deli

The chicken parm is a standout among hot sandwiches, but plan ahead on your order because it’s only served on Fridays. Served on house-made focaccia bread, the sandwich features a fried truffle nugget chicken breast, flavorful marinara sauce, and fresh Stracciatella cheese. Topped with basil, red pepper flakes, and a sprinkle of parmesan, it’s a massive and mouthwatering sandwich that will keep you coming back week after week. 1332-C2 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 287-7867

Muffaletta from Silver Ladle

This Midwestern take on the classic New Orleans sandwich will have you feeling like you’re eating in the heart of Louisiana. A heap of hot and spiced meats—capicola, salami, and pepperoni—is topped with Swiss cheese, mixed field greens, and a smear of flavorful olive relish. Served in a fluffy telera roll, it’s filling enough to power you through a mid-day slump or reward yourself after a long day. 580 Walnut St., Ste. W700, downtown, (513) 834-7650

Bánh Mì Thịt Nướng from Vietnamese Noodles & Sandwiches

West Chester is the location of an unassuming spot serving some of Greater Cincinnati’s best bánh mìs. Once you try the grilled pork version, you’ll understand why. The baguette is textbook-perfect: crisp and shattery, yet light and airy. Inside, tender, smoky-sweet pork meets crunchy carrots, jalapeños, cucumber, and a sprinkle of cilantro. Every bite is a balancing act of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy. 8990 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, (513) 863-6100

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Roast Beef from Carl’s Deli

If you’re hungry for a delicious roast beef sandwich, you have two excellent choices here: the No. 1 (roast beef, Havarti, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a croissant) and the No. 21 (hot roast beef, melted provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a crunchy baguette). Hot or cold? You can’t go wrong at Carl’s. Take home a small tub of macaroni salad and a cookie from Triple R Cookie Jar for dessert, and you’re good to go. 2836 Observatory Ave., Hyde Park; 118 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 871-2275

L’Italiano Panini from VV Italian Experience

Sometimes, simplicity is best. Exhibit A: VV’s L’Italiano panini. Pressed to a golden crisp, it balances imported prosciutto cotto, buttery provolone cheese, and creamy mayo on ciabatta bread that crackles effortlessly with each bite. Paired with a glass of Chianti from the restaurant’s impressive wine list, you’ve got a mini vacation to Florence without leaving the Queen City. In a word: perfezione. 1026 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 485-4007

Mariah Curry from Tickle Pickle

While Tickle Pickle is primarily known for its burgers and shakes, don’t sleep on the grilled chicken. It’s wondrously savory—the goat cheese and house-made curry ketchup cut right through the caramelized onions’ subtle sweetness—rounded out by spinach and cucumbers on a pretzel bun. With these ingredients, the sandwich truly, ahem, sings. 4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 954-4003; 915 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, (859) 815-8085

Chopped Cheese from Daylily

This classic New York bodega creation is a mess in the best way. Ground beef, onions, and American cheese are cooked together then added to a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and a special sauce. It’s like a sloppier cheeseburger but even more flavorful since the onions and cheese are cooked with the meat. Don’t forget to ask for a pickle. It’s a must. 3751 Eastern Ave. #2, Columbia-Tusculum, (513) 321-1039

Philly Cheesesteak from Cincy Steak and Lemonade

This place might be known for its sweet and refreshing lemonade slushes, but insiders know the real star is the Philly cheesesteak. It’s everything you want in a lunchtime (or late-night) bite: a generous portion of thinly sliced grilled steak and gooey provolone cheese cooked with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and stuffed inside a toasted hoagie roll. The flavor packs a punch, but the prices are easy on the wallet. 2607 Vine St., Corryville, (513) 221-0800

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Fried Chicken Sandwich from The Eagle

It must be stated for the record that we don’t know how to quit this sandwich. Ever since the first bite over a decade ago, we still think about its juicy chicken breast, brined overnight and fried to perfection. Add that not-too-runny coleslaw, spicy mayo, and house pickles, and we dare you not to have it on your mind 10 years from now, too. 1342 Vine St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 802-5007

Fish Sandwich from Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes

Even after Frisch’s legal troubles, closures, and financial issues in recent years, the Big Boy is still around but Dolly’s is muscling in on the rotund wonder’s turf throughout the tri-state. It helps that the menus are essentially the same, so when you snag that made-to-order fish sandwich with hand-battered cod fillets, shredded lettuce, American cheese, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun, you’ll hardly notice the name change. 7706 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp., (513) 318-5978; 9070 Plainfield Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 318-5975; 5202 Delhi Rd., Delhi Twp., (513) 318-5979; 9830 Colerain Ave., Colerain Twp., (513) 318-5984

Italian Grinder from New England Grinders

This Italian grinder feels like a yummy hidden gem. Layered with pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, provolone, onions, and banana peppers, and drizzled with zesty Italian dressing inside a flaky, toasted baguette that’s just the right amount of chewy, it’s a flavor-packed handheld that feels straight out of an old-school East Coast deli. 9963 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, (513) 874-7111

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese from Incline Public House

If you prefer meat in your grilled cheese, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s a rich dish—braised short rib, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce served on toasted white bread—but no so rich that you won’t have room for a side of onion rings or a basket of sweet potato waffle fries. 2601 W. Eighth St., Price Hill, (513) 251-3000

Katsu Sando from Café Mochiko

Café Mochiko is known for its ramen and pastry, but don’t skip the umami-filled Japanese katsu sando. It’s a fried pork cutlet covered in crunchy panko set between house-made Japanese milk bread topped with house-made pickles, shredded cabbage, Kewpie mayo, and katsu sauce (ketchup and Worcestershire-based sauce). It comes with a side of potato salad, featuring salted cucumbers, karashi (spicy mustard), and a splash of yuzu juice. 1524 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills, (513) 559-1000

BLT Double Decker from J&W Sandwich Shoppe

A BLT is already stacked, and Norwood’s J&W Sandwich Shoppe takes it a step further. Yes, it has bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo—but it also has an extreme amount of crispy bacon (there’s no such thing as an excessive amount). Add cheeses like Swiss or provolone, and extras such as more meat. (The more the merrier.) Priced at $6.25, it’s one of the most affordable and delicious meals in town. We wish you luck in trying to eat the entire thing in one sitting. 2004 Worth Ave., Norwood, (513) 631-9755

Photograph by Marlene Rounds, Food Styling by Allison Hamilton

Gyro from Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill

The Greeks invented the gyro, but it’s trickled into other cultures. Ali Baba serves up Mediterranean classics like kebabs and falafel, but the roasted meat sandwich is a must-try. The pita bread is soft and does a good job holding together the beef and lamb, onions, and tomato that burst from its seams. Tzatziki sauce made with diced cucumbers and thick yogurt smothers the entire thing. 4793 Red Bank Rd., Madisonville, (513) 271-0706

The Moline Club from Morsel & Nosh

It doesn’t get any more classic than this. The Moline Club is a double decker of oven-roasted turkey, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and house mayo on white toast, a tasty throwback to the days when the clubhouse sandwich was a standard on nearly every restaurant’s lunch menu. The avocado on M&N’s version adds an unexpected texture but the taste remains the same. The only thing missing is the cocktail stick holding it all together. 4183 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 873-7399

Bacon Fig & Goat from Tom & Chee

Since 2009, T&C has gone from a local pop-up pushing “the perfect grilled cheese” to a national franchise known for unusual combos (grilled cheese doughnut, anyone?), including this melt. Served on wheat bread, the bacon is layered with goat cheese, mozzarella, sautéed onions, and tomato. The BFG could be on its way to being a double decker if it weren’t slathered in Bonne Maman Fig Preserves, a quick hit of sweetness to an otherwise piquant sandwich. Multiple locations

Grilled Cheese from The Pickled Pig

This ain’t your mom’s grilled cheese. The durum wheat bread is buttered and toasted like it’s homemade, but the cheese selections are what take the simple childhood sandwich to another level. The tanginess of creamy, black garlic-infused quark is balanced by the slightly nutty flavor of gouda for a taste that the gourmand in your life wouldn’t want to pass up. 645 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 748-7114

Governor Tso Fried Chicken Sando from The Governor

This crispy fried chicken breast is coated in a five-spice seasoning, topped with apricot slaw, lemon mayo, sesame cucumber, and served on a griddled brioche bun. It’s a two-hander, for sure, but neither the five spices nor the apricot slaw overpowers the main ingredient; the chicken is definitely in charge. While it’s large enough to fill you up on its own, don’t skip out on the crinkle cut fries with the house-made Maple Thousand Island dipping sauce. 231 Main St., Milford, (513) 239-8298