If you’ve been reaching for Sabra hummus during daily snack time, you’re in good company! This bold, creamy dip pairs perfectly with everything from chips and pretzels to sliced veggies. And if you’ve got Sabra on hand, you’re already set to take your favorite go-to sandwiches to the next level. With its smooth texture, craveable flavor, and plant-based ingredients, Sabra’s got you covered all summer long.

Whether you’re layering it into a warm pita, pairing it with smoky meats and grapes on a charcuterie board, or swapping it in for mayo or dressing, Sabra makes it easy to bring fresh energy to familiar favorites. And with so many flavors, from Classic and Roasted Red Pepper to Supremely Spicy and Falafel Inspired, you can match your hummus to your mood or meal.

Wrap It Up

Photograph courtesy Sabra

Hummus is a sandwich spreader’s dream. For a light but satisfying lunch, spread Sabra Roasted Garlic Hummus on a whole wheat wrap and layer with thinly sliced bell peppers, shredded carrots, cucumber ribbons, avocado, and a handful of microgreens. The hummus adds creamy texture, some plant-based protein and rich flavor, holding everything together without the need for heavy dressings.

Pita Pocket Perfection

Photograph courtesy Sabra

Looking for something heartier? Try this: Fill a warm pita with seasoned ground beef, sliced red onion, diced tomato, cucumbers, and a big dollop of Sabra Falafel Hummus. The flavors are fresh, balanced, and loaded with Mediterranean flair. It’s the kind of low-effort meal that tastes like you’ve traveled to a culinary destination without ever leaving home.

Boards That Bring It

Photograph courtesy Sabra

Charcuterie boards are still trending for good reason. Save a spot for your favorite Sabra flavors alongside smoked meats, cheese cubes, sweet grapes, and sliced peppers. Sabra Classic is always a crowd-pleaser and Sabra’s Argentinian-inspired Chimichurri hummus packs a bold, zesty kick into every bite. Sabra hummus brings a creamy contrast that works beautifully with both sweet and savory snacks, whether you’re grazing solo or entertaining friends and family.

Boost Your Bean Salad

Photograph courtesy Sabra

Hummus can even double as a salad dressing when you’re using heartier ingredients. Mix chickpeas, white beans, and mozzarella pearls with chopped pepperoni, halved cherry tomatoes, and diced red onion. Take your favorite Sabra flavor and mix in a little olive oil and red wine vinegar to create an easy dressing that boosts the flavor profile of this sturdy meal.

