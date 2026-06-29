A Toast to the Longworths and Their Curious Grapes

ay atop Mount Tusculum, there are some streets that remind us this marvelous hill was once a vineyard. The streets named Chardonnay Ridge, Riesling Knoll, and Catawba Valley are fairly redolent of the vine. Curiously, those obvious streets may have less connection to that old vineyard than three nearby streets, namely Delaware Ridge, Creveling and Elsinboro, and therein lies a tale.

The prominence we know today as Mount Tusculum was once known, according to the 1943 WPA-published Guide to Cincinnati, as Bald Hill, supposedly because “the Indians had cleared away the trees in order to spy on the invading white men.” This is absolute bunkum, baloney and claptrap. If the Native Americans wanted to spy on the settlers downhill in Columbia, they would have kept the trees in place so they wouldn’t be seen, right? Additionally, the settlers were just blaming the Shawnee for their own deforestation. With lumber needed for housing and fuel, the white folks timbered all of Cincinnati’s hills within a few decades.

Bald Hill became Mount Tusculum when Nicholas Longworth planted his grapes there. He named his vineyard after a wine-producing hill located just south of ancient Rome. Longworth was, for most of his life, the second-richest man in the United States after only John Jacob Astor in New York. Most of his wealth was in land. He owned half the downtown area, all of Mount Adams and what later became Eden Park, as well as large tracts out on the surrounding hills, including the hill overlooking the old settlement of Columbia that he called Mount Tusculum.

Longworth planted most of his suburban plots with grape vines and reaped a fortune as he inspired a winemaking fever in Cincinnati. By 1850, Longworth was the biggest local winemaker at a time when Cincinnati counted 300 vineyards, amounting to 900 acres. In its peak year, Cincinnati’s vintners bottled 320,000 gallons of wine.

From "Illustrated Descriptive Catalog of American Grape Vines," page 105

Although Longworth propagated dozens of grape varieties as he endeavored to find the grape ideally suited to Cincinnati’s climate, the Catawba was his cash cow and the grape that built his reputation. U.P. Hedrick, in his 1919 book, Manual of American Grape-Growing gives kudos to Longworth:

“At that time the center of American grape culture was about Cincinnati, and an early shipment of [Major John] Adlum’s Catawbas went to Nicholas Longworth of that city and was by him distributed throughout the grape-growing centers of the country. As one of the first to test new varieties of American grapes, to grow them largely and to make wine commercially from them, Nicholas Longworth is known as the ‘Father of American Grape Culture.’”

Longworth shipped his Catawba wines all over the planet and made many fans, notably the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who wrote a very long poem praising Longworth’s vintages, ending with: