You Can Be Anything at the New Barbie Exhibit

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center

The world’s most famous doll is getting her own exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center this spring and summer. Featuring more than 300 artifacts, Barbie: A Cultural Icon takes visitors through the 66-year history of Barbie, from the original doll of 1959 to the present day.

“Mattel, for a long time, had wanted to do an exhibit to tell the story of the doll and their archive was not complete, so they were missing a large number of dolls that were really needed to tell that story properly,” says exhibit producer Tim Clothier. “I happened to have a connection to a collector that had a very vast collection of dolls and fashion, and all that stuff that goes with it, and we just put everything together and made it happen.”

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center

As visitors first enter the exhibit, they will be greeted by “Barbie #1,” the doll that started it all in her black and white swimsuit, complete with curly bangs and a ponytail.

“Mattel only has a very, very small amount of the original dolls and she is in absolute pristine condition,” says Clothier. “Most of the ones out there are in pretty bad condition.”

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center

As visitors continue through the exhibit, they will find Barbies of every generation—from Rappin’ Rockin’ Barbie and Happenin’ Hair Barbie of the ’90s to friends like Glam ’n Groove Christy and Share A Smile Becky, to elaborate dolls from the International Beauty Collection like Fantasy Goddess of the Arctic, and more. The exhibit also includes a variety of Ken dolls, including the original released in 1961 and ’70’s Disco Ken, among others. Further, the exhibit features five dolls inspired by Jackie Kennedy and her fashion in the early ’60s.

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center

While viewing all the different Barbies, visitors can stop for photo-ops, including a life-sized version of Barbie’s pink, ’80s Corvette. Visitors can also see the real sewing machines used at Mattel’s design center in California to make doll clothes and accessories, as well as test dolls, which are used for testing different hair and makeup looks. Throughout the exhibit, interviews and TV reels teach guests more about Barbie and her history as the world’s best-selling doll.

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center

“It’s interesting that, of all the toys out there, this is the one that has lasted as long as it has,” says Clothier. “There is something fascinating about the fact that from where it started, and the ups and downs that the brand has had, that it’s still endured and it’s still the best selling doll of all time. … You might know Barbie from when you were a kid, but you may not know what Barbie is doing today. So, we thought that that was a really interesting story to tell.”

Barbie: A Cultural Icon opens Friday, April 4, and will be at the Cincinnati Museum Center until September 1. Tickets can be bought online or in-person at Union Terminal.

Photograph by Jason Williams Photography Courtesy of Cincinnati Museum Center