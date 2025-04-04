Foodie News You Can Use

Mad Monks returns, grand opening of Wawa’s first Ohio location scheduled, Nicola’s is moving, and more.



Mad Monks Pizza Co. Returns

This weekend, Mad Monks Pizza Co. reopens in the former 16 Lots Brewing Company space at 753 Reading Road in Mason. The restaurant—which closed its walk-up window at 16 Lots when the brewery went out of business last fall—will feature an expanded menu, local and craft brews, and full bar. Opening weekend attendees will also have the chance to win a year’s worth of its New York-style pizza. Mad Monks will start offering delivery and order-ahead carryout on April 9.

Great Food for a Great Cause Event

The National Exemplar is hosting the annual “Great Food for a Great Cause” fundraiser to benefit the Gromada Head & Neck Cancer Foundation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8. All net proceeds from the evening will go to the foundation to fund research for the development of treatments and cures for head and neck cancers. Dr. Joseph and Karen Gromada launched the foundation in 2012 after their oldest son, Brandon, died of an aggressive head and neck cancer. Gromada was an employee at The National Exemplar and the event will help fund a pilot head and neck cancer research grant in his name at the University of Cincinnati’s Cancer Center.

Wawa to Open First Ohio Location

Pennsylvania–based convenience store chain Wawa is set to open its first location in Ohio on Wednesday, April 16. The store will be located at 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Known for its fresh food offerings, specialty beverages, hoagies, and more, the chain plans to open eight to 10 other locations in the state by the end of the year.

Nicola’s Moving Downtown

Cristian Pietoso recently announced that Pendleton stalwart and Top 10 mainstay Nicola’s is moving to a new spot downtown next year. After nearly 30 years, the restaurant is moving to 127 West Fourth Street, the former home of Pigall’s, in 2026. The new space will include chef’s table seating and a wine cellar.

Volunteer at Asian Food Fest

The Asian Food Fest returns for its 14th year on April 26 and 27, and you can sign up to help out. AFF organizers are looking for volunteers to assist with everything from set-up to serving beverages and clean-up. Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Dolly’s is Coming to Town

Last month, Big Boy Restaurant Group opened three Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes restaurants in old Frisch’s locations in Blue Ash, Anderson Township, and most recently, Miamisburg. Tamer Afr, CEO of the Michigan–based restaurant chain, says he wants to open Dolly’s in 55 former Frisch’s locations by June.