Photograph by Andrew Doench

As a Cincinnati-based real estate agent and entrepreneur, Alyssa Suttles is redefining how women show up in the real estate industry. She is the founder of Women Real Estate Agents of Social Media (WRSM), a platform built to elevate women agents through education, exposure, and community. Launched alongside her own thriving real estate career, she turned a simple idea into a North America–wide community that helps agents build confidence and stronger personal brands online. Alyssa’s work reflects her passion for empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed by showing up as themselves—both in business and in life.

4680 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242, (513) 535-8368, www.officialwrsm.com, @alyssaincincy