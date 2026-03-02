Photograph by Andrew Doench

Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Shareholder Attorney at Buechner Haffer Meyers & Koenig Co., LPA (BHMK Law), practices primarily family law across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. With 20 years of experience, she handles divorce, dissolution, custody, adoption, and pre- and postnuptial agreements. She also handles a range of civil litigation matters.

She uses the collaborative divorce process where appropriate, to help families transition smoothly into their post-divorce lives, but is also a strong courtroom advocate. Caring, compassionate, and empathetic, Dutton seeks to lessen the stress and emotional toll of divorce for clients and guides them through each step of the process.

BHMK Law, 221 E. Fourth St., Ste 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 538-2680, cdutton@bhmklaw.com, www.bhmklaw.com