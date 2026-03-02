Photograph by Andrew Doench

YWCA Greater Cincinnati is a catalyst for women’s leadership, pairing professional development with the personal support women need to lead well and sustainably. Through the Rising Star Equity Leadership Program, early-career women gain executive skills, equity-centered training, and access to mentors and peers, while building confidence and resilience in high-pressure professional environments.

Since 1980, the Career Women of Achievement program has honored trailblazing leaders whose success is matched by their commitment to lifting others. Proceeds from the annual celebration directly support YWCA programs that advance equity and economic stability.

Central to this work is the YWCA’s commitment to mental health and healing. Through trauma-informed services and education, the organization supports women navigating violence, instability, and systemic barriers. Together, these efforts create a leadership pipeline grounded in achievement and long-term impact. Help support the mission. Donate today at ywcacincinnati.org.

898 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 241-7090, https://ywcacincinnati.org

