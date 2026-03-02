Photograph by Andrew Doench

Urban Sites is a full service real estate development firm dedicated to enhancing the fabric of urban living in the Greater Cincinnati area. Specializing in apartments, office, and retail spaces, Urban Sites brings over three decades of expertise in construction, market-rate and affordable housing development, as well as property management.

With upcoming developments in Newport, Covington, OTR, and Downtown, Urban Sites is expanding its footprint and impact throughout the region. The team at Urban Sites values curiosity, doing the right thing, taking ownership, and creativity. They strive to uplift neighborhoods by creating authentic spaces, experience, and lifestyles.

The firm is represented here by women across the development, property management, accounting, and construction teams.

1140 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 621-6246, http://urbansites.com