Photograph by Andrew Doench

As the provider and owner of the only female solo-dental practice in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Dr. Maria Bustamante built her practice, Seven Star Dental, around a clear and unique vision: redefining adult general and cosmetic dentistry through exceptional care and a unique experience. Designed as a spa-like setting, her practice prioritizes comfort while delivering high-quality dental care that is patient-centered, using cutting-edge technology. “I have dedicated my 20+ year career to advancing my education, continually investing in world-renowned hands-on workshops to bring the most modern techniques and treatments to my patients. Every detail of my practice reflects my commitment to personalized care, excellence, and serving the diverse needs of our beautiful Cincinnati community, one that I am very proud to be part of and represent.”

7 W. Seventh St., Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 241-7827, https://sevenstardental.com