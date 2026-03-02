Photograph by Andrew Doench

At PLK Communities, we firmly believe that when passion and drive intersect, success inevitably follows. Our unwavering commitment to our core values results in employee and resident satisfaction. This group of dedicated women leaders represents the many professionals within our organization driving PLK forward! PLK helps build a better future for those who live in one of our 7,000+ apartments in Cincinnati, NKY, Dayton, Orlando, Naples, and who work alongside our growing team. Our forward-thinking mindset, community involvement, and philanthropic-focused ideas connect us with our residents, our team of professionals, and our local neighborhoods. LIVE PROUD. LIVE PLK.

2700 Park Ave., Norwood, OH 45215, (513) 561-5080, www.plkcommunities.com