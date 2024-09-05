What’s Missy Stricklett’s Favorite Color? Magenta!

Photograph courtesy of Missy Stricklett

Local Rocky Horror Picture Show devotees know and love our local shadow cast, The Denton Affair, and have likely seen longest-running cast member Missy Stricklett perform. She and the crew of self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders are always ready for Time Warp season. (Read Cincinnati Magazine’s 2021 profile story about the group here.)

How did you come to join the Denton Affair?

My friend brought me to a Rocky Horror show 24 years ago, and I had never laughed so hard. I joined the Denton Affair that same night. I’m now the longest-running cast member. Most people that join the Denton Affair are there while they’re in college, so usually about two to three years. My favorite character to play is Frank-N-Furter. He has so much sass.

What is a shadow cast?

It’s essentially when there’s a movie playing and a cast is acting in front of it in real time. They’re wearing costumes that are identical to the characters on the screen.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

What should people know that haven’t been to a Rocky show before?

It’s a lot of fun. You have to be open-minded. It’s not something that you see every day, and it’s different every single time. The Rocky cast is special—it offers a place for weird kids to find a family. It’s not like seeing a regular movie, because you get to take part. The acceptance of the Denton Affair is what keeps people coming back. It’s a place where misfits can find a home.

What other shows does the Denton Affair put on?

Starting in 2012, we did Cry Baby, The Big Lebowski, Beetlejuice, The Little Shop of Horrors. Beetlejuice might be coming back this year. It’s also our 45th anniversary this year, so we plan on doing something special around October or November to celebrate.