Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 6-8

Embed from Getty Images

This jam-packed weekend is the perfect transition from summer to fall. With festivals, movies, and football on offer, it’ll be difficult to not end up at one of the many events around town.

Harvest Home Fair

Cheviot’s signature fall festival is back to ring in the season. The West Side will be packed with games, rides, vendors, live music, and food for four days. Harvest Home also has an element of competition— anyone can enter into the exhibition contests on Thursday for horticulture, baking, fruit and vegetable farming, canning, needlework, home brewing, or art for the chance to win a blue ribbon and cash prize. Don’t forget to be at Harvest Home Park on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the parade. Thursday, September 5-Sunday, September 8, Harvest Home Park, 3961 N. Bend Rd., Cheviot

Hot Damn! It’s the Loveland Frog! at Loveland Stage Company

Cincinnati’s favorite cryptid, the Loveland Frog, has its very own musical! For the first time, the show will be staged in the amphibian’s home. The production follows protagonist Luke Honeywell on a mission to save his Peepaw from the titular Frog. Prepare for a night of bluegrass, puppetry, and laughs. Tickets are $25. Thursday, September 5-Saturday, September 7, 7:30 p.m., Loveland Stage Company, 111 S. 2nd St., Loveland

Kings Island Pride Night

Are you ready for an evening of nonstop drag and rollercoasters? It’s Cincinnati’s Pride’s annual Kings Island outing where the whole park will be exclusively reserved for attendees. Take a ride on Orion and head to the Festhaus for the night’s entertainment hosted by Penny Tration with music from DJ Boywife. The killer drag lineup includes local talent as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Trinity K. Bonet, Kylie Sonique Love, and Sasha Colby. Tickets are $46 and Kings Island season passes will not be accepted. Friday, September 6, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

NightLight 513 Screening: Remember the Titans

Outdoor social cinema NightLight 513 is celebrating the start of football season with a screening of the sports drama Remember the Titans. You can get food from trucks like Big Dog’s Pizza, Texas Joe, and Cookiefection, grab a beer from Braxton Brewing, or go with the traditional fresh popcorn and Twizzlers. Tickets are $10.99 and the movie begins at sundown. This event is 21+. Friday, September 6, 7 p.m., Covington Plaza, 1 Madison Ave., Covington

FLOTSAM! River Circus

The famed floating circus troupe is stopping in Cincinnati on their journey down the Ohio River. You’ll be able to see circus artists, musicians, and puppeteers perform on their special handmade raft. Flotsam will be performing along the Serpentine Wall in Sawyer Point at the second amphitheater from the bridge. The show is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Friday, September 6-Sunday, September 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Fall Native Plant Festival

All kinds of native plants will be available for sale at Civic Garden Center’s sustainable gardening event, from pawpaw to purple coneflower. Educational seminars will be taking place throughout the day teaching and discussing urban garden techniques. There will also be coffee from Mom and ‘Em, food from Mahope and Wrap Somethin’, live music, kids activities, raffle prizes, and a beer garden. Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Corryville

Mt. Airy Trailfest

It’s a full day of entertainment, nature, and exercise at Mt. Airy Forest. At the fest you’ll be able to enjoy vendors, speakers, kids activities, raffles, food, live bands, and beer while hitting the trails. All kinds of guided hikes and bikes will be taking place like geocache walks, a women’s mountain ride, and a no drop run. Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mt. Airy Forest, 4700 Oak Ridge Rd., Mt. Airy

NFL Season Opener: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

The pre-season is finally over and the Bengals can officially begin their hunt for the Lombardy Trophy (even though Robert Weintraub urges a bit of caution). Their first opponent will be the Patriots, fresh off hiring a new head coach and quarterback. If the excitement of the game wasn’t enough, special guests include UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley as Ruler of the Jungle, Broadway star Mikayla Renfrow as the National Anthem singer, singer-songwriter Jack Kays as the fourth quarter guitarist, and international eating champion Joey Chestnut as halftime entertainment chowing down on bratwurst. Remember to wear all orange! Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m., Paycor Stadium, downtown