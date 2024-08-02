We all want to live in a thriving community where everyone has opportunities to grow, connect and achieve a quality of life that enables them to succeed. And yet, families continue to face seemingly insurmountable barriers to progress.

Setbacks such as car repairs, unexpected medical bills or a sudden threat of eviction can knock families off track and wipe out the progress they’ve worked so hard to achieve. United Way’s Project LIFT (Lifting and Investing in Families Thriving) is designed to fill in the gaps and remove barriers preventing families from attaining economic stability.

“For many hardworking families, complex barriers prevent them from building a solid financial foundation,” said United Way of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Moira Weir. “They know exactly what will make their lives better, they just need someone they trust to guide them.”

By working with Project LIFT partner organizations—which include social service agencies, faith-based communities and others—families receive flexible, tailored, short-term assistance that puts them on a path to long-term success.

Since its inception, Project LIFT has supported more than 2,000 households. The program applies learnings from each participant’s experience to implement systemic solutions to help all families achieve long-term financial well-being.

Nursing grad Tynesha Ferrell overcame many obstacles with help from Project LIFT. The 34-year-old mother was determined to pursue a nursing degree, but with two daughters to support, car repairs and bills, money was tight.

By connecting to Project LIFT, Tynesha was able to keep up with her rent payments and school fees. Ultimately, she graduated and obtained her LPN license.

Tynesha attributes part of her success to Project LIFT.

“It made a big difference,” she says. “It helped me tremendously. It feels like every hurdle I had to jump over was worth it.”

