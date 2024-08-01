Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 2-4

Photograph courtesy of Ohio River Paddlefest

August has officially arrived. Before you worry about sending the kids back to school, enjoy a few more summer activities.

Glier’s Goettafest Second Weekend

It’s the last weekend to celebrate the city’s beloved pork product. You’ll be able to eat goetta, play goetta-themed games, try unique goetta creations like empanadas and brownies, buy goetta merch, and use the world’s only goetta vending machine. If you want to pair your goetta with a beautiful view, you can ride the 90-foot ferris wheel and take in the Cincinnati skyline (no, not Skyline, that’s a different Cincinnati meat.) Thursday, August 1-Sunday, August 4, Newport Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport

World’s Longest Yard Sale

The annual record-breaking World’s Longest Yard Sale is passing through Mainstrasse on its path from Michigan to Alabama. Mainstrasse’s section is one of the most popular spots on the 690 mile route and was once the official starting point. If you’d like to take part and sell your stuff, you can register here for $25 a day or $75 for all four days. Don’t forget to check out other local spots on the Yard Sale route in Florence, Roselawn, and Hamilton. Thursday, August 1-Sunday, August 4, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mainstrasse Village, Covington

Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour

Multi-platinum country artist Luke Combs is bringing his tour to Cincinnati for two nights. The singer-songwriter who blew up with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is going to be at Paycor Stadium with a rotating crew of supporting acts including Cody Jinks, Jordan Davis, and Charles Wesley Godwin. The concerts will be rain or shine and it is recommended to check Paycor Studium’s website for the bag policy. Friday, August 2-Saturday, August 3, 5:45 p.m., Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Hannah Conda at The Birdcage

Say g’day to the beloved queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Australia native and Drag Race regular Hannah Conda will be at The Birdcage for a show and Meet & Greet. Local drag talent like PH Dee, Alexander Cameron, and 2024 Mx. Cincinnati Pride Kora Sline will also be performing. It’s $20 to attend the Meet & Greet at 7:30 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. and 21+ only. Friday, August 2, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Birdcage, 927 Race St., downtown

Paddlefest

The country’s biggest paddling event will take off on the Ohio River on Saturday morning. Participants have the option of paddling four and a half miles or nine miles down the river. Along the course there are pit stops, tours, and local entertainment. After your boat ride, enjoy the Finish Line Festival at the Gilday Recreation Complex. Boat launch will be at the Schmidt Recreation Complex and shuttles will be running until 2 p.m. to and from Gilday. Boats will be available to rent starting at $40. Saturday, August 3, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave., East End

RenFest at Rhinegeist

Pre-game for Ohio Renaissance Festival season at the Rhinegiest becomes RenGeist for just one day. Don your corsets and tunics and head to OTR for a day of live swordplay, music, vendors, turkey legs, and The Queen herself. Rhinegeist’s collaborative brew with the Ren Fest, Chain Mail Pale Ale, will be on tap for you to chug from your drinking horns. While professionals will be wielding swords, it is requested that you keep your own weapons at home. Saturday, August 3, 12-8 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Devou FRIENDuro Bike Race

There may not be any mountains around here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mountain bike! The FRIENDuro is an enduro-style cross-country mountain bike race across Devou Park. There are five different stages of the trail with varying distances and climbs. After completing the course, head to Bircus for the awards ceremony. All registration must be done online ahead of the race. Sunday, August 4, 10 a.m., Devou Park, 1201 Park Dr., Covington

Seven Samurai 70th Anniversary

Join film historian and UC professor Joe Horine for a screening and deep dive of one of the greatest films ever made. Japanese classic Seven Samurai by legendary director Akira Kurosawa has been newly remastered for its 70th anniversary and will be shown at the Esquire for a modern audience. Horine will introduce the film and lead an optional Q&A after. The film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles and tickets are $12. Sunday, August 4, 1 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton