Make a Splash in Taylorsville

Photograph by Justin Schafer

Kentuckians love heading to “the lake,” which usually means Cumberland or even Norris. But Taylorsville Lake, just a couple of hours south of Cincinnati, offers a more intimate adventure. And in nearby Bloomfield, a one-of-a-kind antique store is the heart of a restored small town.

The Hook

Photograph by Justin Schafer

Linda Bruckheimer, novelist and wife of movie producer Jerry, grew up in Louisville. Her affection for Kentucky and love for historic preservation led her to purchase and restore a number of buildings in Bloomfield. Inside Nettie Jarvis Antiques, signs of the former pool hall remain on the walls, including a hand-painted admonition to “Please don’t swear.” Looking around, you’ll quickly realize these are not your average collectibles. Old signs and carnival banners, plenty of bourbon memorabilia, jewelry, primitives, furniture, and more create a quirky collection that’s well worth exploring.

Nettie Jarvis Antiques, 111 Taylorsville Rd., Bloomfield, KY, (502) 252-9555

Eat & Drink

Photograph by Justin Schafer

Across the street, inside The Olde Bloomfield Meeting Hall, the Double Dip Soda Fountain shares space with Ernie’s Tavern. The tavern’s walls are plastered with old signs and memorabilia from Hollywood films, and the addition of a kitchen this summer will expand the menu. Dessert is covered with malts, shakes, and ice cream from the soda fountain, and you can work off your treats by bowling a few games on one of the four lanes at the back of the shop.

Ernie’s Tavern, 104 Taylorsville Rd., Bloomfield, KY, (502) 252-8411

Where to Stay

The gated Edgewater Resort, built on land leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is the only development on Taylorsville Lake (about 20 minutes from Bloomfield). Cottages have two, three, or more bedrooms, and all are relatively new—the development started in 2007. The 3,050-acre lake isn’t that old, either, as the dam was completed in 1983. You can rent boats at the marina, which is just down the hill from Edgewater Resort.

Edgewater Resort, 1238 Settlers Trace Rd., Taylorsville, KY, (502) 477-5641

Photograph by Justin Schafer