U.S. Men Exit the World Cup in Familiar Fashion

Call it nerves. Call it naivety. Call it karma for the White House sticking its nose in the Folarin Balogun red card melodrama.

Whatever the rationale, the U.S. men were humbled and humiliated 4-1 in their Round of 16 matchup against Belgium. If the moment wasn’t too big for them while romping to first place in Group D or calmly dispatching Bosnia in the Round of 32, the moment was way too much for them Monday night in Seattle.

How else to explain the careless, tentative play that paved the way to all four Belgium goals? Or that it looked as if the Americans had been body-snatched by a Sunday beer league team in the first half?

The Belgians, barely interested in playing to their potential in the group stage, felt comfortable enough to sit Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku to begin the match. For the uninitiated, De Bruyne is a two-time English Premier League Player of the Year, Doku was one of the Premier League’s top chances creators this past season, and Lukaku is one of the world’s most prolific goal scorers over the past 15 years.

The Red Devils still surgically dismantled the U.S., barely upshifting into second gear to once again illustrate the divide that exists between the American men and soccer’s elite national teams. For the third consecutive World Cup, the U.S. was eliminated in the Round of 16 by a European power (Netherlands in 2022, Belgium in 2014).

Even the most cautionary observers would not have predicted this level of incompetence against Belgium, and certainly not after a comprehensive 2-0 victory in the Round of 32 over Bosnia and Herzegovina. That triumph was less about the opponent—Bosnia managed 0.04 expected goals prior to Balogun’s 64th-minute red card and finished with 0.25 expected goals—and more about the composure displayed after the Americans’ star striker was sent off.

The feel-good vibes enjoyed by the Americans all tournament long, however, quickly vanished into a sporting and political firestorm that engulfed Balogun and the U.S. It was like someone at a party taking over the aux cord and ending the Dua Lipa run in favor of Alice in Chains.

Balogun was due to fulfill a required one-game red card suspension, but then FIFA stunningly stayed the ban for a year. Soon thereafter, word leaked that President Trump had contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino prior to the stay. Postgame Monday, the U.S. players refused to blame the Balogun saga for their performance. Belgium acknowledged using the controversy as additional motivation. In the end, the story was far more about the U.S. literally losing the ball to Belgium on the pitch.

So, what to make of the Americans’ showing at the World Cup? I remain in the positive camp. We can acknowledge that the U.S. were once again poor in a World Cup knockout game. But we also can’t erase the previous four matches when the Americans were largely excellent in defeating teams that they should have beaten. If you’d like to take that success for granted, go ahead. I won’t. Just ask the fans of Türkiye or Uruguay, whose sides flopped in the group stage, or supporters of Germany and Brazil, both of whom suffered stunning losses in the Round of 32.

FC Cincinnati nears return

Upon my return from holiday the week of July 20, I will turn my attention back to FC Cincinnati. Remember them? The locals have been training in Milford since late June. With 19 league matches left—in addition to the Leagues Cup—FCC sits seventh in the East with 20 points from 15 matches. They’ve been scoring and allowing goals in bunches.

The Orange and Blue return to league play with a bang, welcoming West-leading Vancouver on July 22 before the first Hell Is Real derby of 2026 on July 25. FC Cincinnati will first engage in a pair of friendly matches, though. On Friday, English second-division side Burnley visits TQL Stadium. Then Honduran club Olimpia is in town for a closed-door friendly on July 15.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.