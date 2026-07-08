How to Participate in Cincinnati Burger Week

Photo courtesy Fifty West Brewing Company

Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 13 to 19, offering $8 to $9 burgers at more than 80 of your favorite restaurants, pubs, and burger joints.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Burger Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you show up at a burger stop, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Burger Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Burger Week meal.

Check in at five or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Burger Week grand prize: $500 in restaurant gift cards, a Blackstone tabletop griddle, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, Gold Star Chili burgers for a year, a Sun Cruiser bike, and more.

The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Burger Lover and will receive $500 in restaurant gift cards, a Blackstone tabletop griddle, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, Gold Star Chili burgers for a year, a cooler, and more.

Bonus Points

You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.

First, kick off Burger Week with us at the official launch party at Samuel Adams Taproom on July 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.

Order a Sam Adams beer or Sun Cruiser at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Burger Week meal.

While you’re eating out and about this week, make a stop at designated check-in points at select Cincinnati Parks and snap a photo.

Going shopping? Purchase a Hershey’s and Honey Maid Smore’s kit, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, or Takis products at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.

Participating Restaurants

* drink special available

Agave & Rye

3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township; 635 Madison Ave., Covington

Alcove

1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Anderson Pub & Grill*

8060 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township

Anderson Township Pub*

6694 Clough Rd., Anderson Township

Arnold’s Bar and Grill

210 E. Eighth St., downtown

Bacalls Cafe*

6118 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

Bandito Food Park + Cantina*

3543 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum

Barleycorn’s

1073 Industrial Rd., Cold Spring; 8544 US-42, Florence; 2642 Dixie Hwy., Lakeside Park

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse

402 Licking Pike, Wilder

Barrel House Kitchen & Bar

9640 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason

Bender’s Pub Grub

7926 Alexandria Pike, 1, Alexandria; 9660 Crescent Park Dr., West Chester Township

Benson’s Tavern

419 W. Benson St., Reading

Bishop’s Quarter

212 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland

Blind Squirrel

8537 US-42, Suite 6, Florence

Blondies Sports Bar and Grill*

7886 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester Township; 9922 Windisch Rd., West Chester Township

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Suite 5, Blue Ash; 11711 Princeton Pike, #231, Springdale

Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen & Bar

199 E. Sixth St., downtown

Braxton Barrel House

5 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell

Bristol’s Beef, Burgers & BBQ*

6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township

Bru Burger*

41 E. Sixth St., downtown; 279 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, 9300 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery; 7141 Miami Ave., Madeira

Bucketheads

6507 Harrison Rd., Green Township

Burger Brothers

6301 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Township

Burgernati

5350 Medpace Way, Madisonville

Camp Washington Chili

3005 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Cartridge Brewing

1411 Grandin Rd., Hamilton Township

Champions Grille*

3670 Werk Rd., Green Township

Cincinnati Lager House

115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Clean Eatz

Various locations

Clough Crossings

6892 Clough Pike, Anderson Township

deSha’s Cincinnati*

11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

Dickmann’s Sports Barn*

479 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell

Drake’s

6805 Houston Rd., Suite 900, Florence

El Barril Mexican Sports Bar*

940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams

Fifty West Brewing Company

7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township; 5224 District Pike Dr., Deerfield Township

Four Mile Pig Alexandria

7962 Alexandria Pike., Alexandria

Free Parking*

6200 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

Frisch’s Big Boy

Various locations

Game On

5880 Cheviot Rd., Green Township

Gold Star Chili

Various locations

Greyhound Tavern

2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell

HangOverEasy*

13 W. Charlton St., Corryville; 1000 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout

HighGrain Brewing

9176 Winton Rd., Springfield Township; 6860 Plainfield Rd., Silverton

Jefferson Social*

101 E. Freedom Way, downtown

JTAPS

6441 Glenway Ave., Green Township

Kona Grill

7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township

Krueger’s Tavern

1313 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

L’burg Drinks & More*

1097 W. Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg Township

Left Field Tavern*

12 W. Park Pl. Oxford

Libby’s Southern Comfort*

35 W. Eighth St., Covington

Livery

9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Lori’s American Grille

1711 OH-28, Building 1, Goshen Township

Lucius Q

1131 Broadway, Pendleton

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub*

2905 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills

Maloney’s Pub*

408 Greenwell Ave., Delhi Township

Matt The Miller’s Tavern

9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Township

Mercer Social House*

6623 Main St., Newtown

Mezedes

6405 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, 101a, Miami Township

Miamiville Trailyard

368 Center St., Miami Township

Milkman

1106 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Nation Kitchen & Bar

203 Mill St.; Milford, 3435 Epworth Ave., Westwood

Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y

625 Walnut St., downtown

Oakley Pub & Grill*

3924 Isabella Ave., Oakley

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

5345 Medpace Way, Madisonville

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St., #100, downtown

Proud Hound

6717 Montgomery Rd., Silverton

Redwine & Co.

20 W. Benson St., Reading

RJ Craft BBQ

4450 S. Eastgate Dr., Suite 100, Union

Roney’s

314 Chamber Dr., Milford; 151 Cooper Ave., Cleves

Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers*

4767 Creek Rd., Blue Ash

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom

1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine

Slatts Pub

4858 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash

Spear Ridge Café

7301 Industrial Rd., Florence

Stadium Sports Bar & Grille

6301 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Township

Street City Urban Gourmet*

580 Walnut St., Unit 400, downtown

Taste of Belgium*

3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 16 W. Freedom Way, downtown

The Acres Restaurant + Bar

9941 Reading Rd., Evendale

The Draft Bar & Grille*

7029 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township

The Pub Crestview Hills*

2853 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills

The Pub Rookwood

2692 Edmondson Rd., Norwood

The Standard*

434 Main St., Covington

The Tin Cup*

7400 Woodspoint Dr., Florence

Third Eye Brewing Company

11276 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Tickle Pickle

4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside; 915 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas

Tweedy’s

5350 Medpace Way, 7, Madisonville

W Bar + Bistro*

3447 Epworth Ave., Westwood

Wandering Monsters Brewing

8251 Beechmont Ave., Unit A, Anderson Township

Wings and Rings

Various locations