How to Participate in Cincinnati Burger Week

Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 13 to 19, offering $8 to $9 burgers at more than 80 of your favorite restaurants, pubs, and burger joints.
Here’s how it works: Download the official Cincinnati Burger Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Once you show up at a burger stop, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Burger Lover in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Burger Week meal.
Check in at five or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Burger Week grand prize: $500 in restaurant gift cards, a Blackstone tabletop griddle, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, Gold Star Chili burgers for a year, a Sun Cruiser bike, and more.
The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Burger Lover and will receive $500 in restaurant gift cards, a Blackstone tabletop griddle, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, Gold Star Chili burgers for a year, a cooler, and more.
Bonus Points
You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.
First, kick off Burger Week with us at the official launch party at Samuel Adams Taproom on July 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.
Order a Sam Adams beer or Sun Cruiser at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Burger Week meal.
While you’re eating out and about this week, make a stop at designated check-in points at select Cincinnati Parks and snap a photo.
Going shopping? Purchase a Hershey’s and Honey Maid Smore’s kit, Kentucky Cattlemen’s beef, or Takis products at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.
Participating Restaurants
* drink special available
Agave & Rye
3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township; 635 Madison Ave., Covington
Alcove
1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Anderson Pub & Grill*
8060 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township
Anderson Township Pub*
6694 Clough Rd., Anderson Township
Arnold’s Bar and Grill
210 E. Eighth St., downtown
Bacalls Cafe*
6118 Hamilton Ave., College Hill
Bandito Food Park + Cantina*
3543 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum
Barleycorn’s
1073 Industrial Rd., Cold Spring; 8544 US-42, Florence; 2642 Dixie Hwy., Lakeside Park
Barleycorn’s Brewhouse
402 Licking Pike, Wilder
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
9640 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason
Bender’s Pub Grub
7926 Alexandria Pike, 1, Alexandria; 9660 Crescent Park Dr., West Chester Township
Benson’s Tavern
419 W. Benson St., Reading
Bishop’s Quarter
212 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland
Blind Squirrel
8537 US-42, Suite 6, Florence
Blondies Sports Bar and Grill*
7886 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester Township; 9922 Windisch Rd., West Chester Township
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Suite 5, Blue Ash; 11711 Princeton Pike, #231, Springdale
Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen & Bar
199 E. Sixth St., downtown
Braxton Barrel House
5 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell
Bristol’s Beef, Burgers & BBQ*
6735 Lakota Ln., Liberty Township
Bru Burger*
41 E. Sixth St., downtown; 279 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, 9300 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery; 7141 Miami Ave., Madeira
Bucketheads
6507 Harrison Rd., Green Township
Burger Brothers
6301 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Township
Burgernati
5350 Medpace Way, Madisonville
Camp Washington Chili
3005 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington
Cartridge Brewing
1411 Grandin Rd., Hamilton Township
Champions Grille*
3670 Werk Rd., Green Township
Cincinnati Lager House
115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown
Clean Eatz
Various locations
Clough Crossings
6892 Clough Pike, Anderson Township
deSha’s Cincinnati*
11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township
Dickmann’s Sports Barn*
479 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell
Drake’s
6805 Houston Rd., Suite 900, Florence
El Barril Mexican Sports Bar*
940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams
Fifty West Brewing Company
7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township; 5224 District Pike Dr., Deerfield Township
Four Mile Pig Alexandria
7962 Alexandria Pike., Alexandria
Free Parking*
6200 Hamilton Ave., College Hill
Frisch’s Big Boy
Various locations
Game On
5880 Cheviot Rd., Green Township
Gold Star Chili
Various locations
Greyhound Tavern
2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell
HangOverEasy*
13 W. Charlton St., Corryville; 1000 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout
HighGrain Brewing
9176 Winton Rd., Springfield Township; 6860 Plainfield Rd., Silverton
Jefferson Social*
101 E. Freedom Way, downtown
JTAPS
6441 Glenway Ave., Green Township
Kona Grill
7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township
Krueger’s Tavern
1313 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
L’burg Drinks & More*
1097 W. Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg Township
Left Field Tavern*
12 W. Park Pl. Oxford
Libby’s Southern Comfort*
35 W. Eighth St., Covington
Livery
9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
Lori’s American Grille
1711 OH-28, Building 1, Goshen Township
Lucius Q
1131 Broadway, Pendleton
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub*
2905 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills
Maloney’s Pub*
408 Greenwell Ave., Delhi Township
Matt The Miller’s Tavern
9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Township
Mercer Social House*
6623 Main St., Newtown
Mezedes
6405 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, 101a, Miami Township
Miamiville Trailyard
368 Center St., Miami Township
Milkman
1106 Race St., Over-the-Rhine
Nation Kitchen & Bar
203 Mill St.; Milford, 3435 Epworth Ave., Westwood
Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
625 Walnut St., downtown
Oakley Pub & Grill*
3924 Isabella Ave., Oakley
Overlook Kitchen + Bar
5345 Medpace Way, Madisonville
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St., #100, downtown
Proud Hound
6717 Montgomery Rd., Silverton
Redwine & Co.
20 W. Benson St., Reading
RJ Craft BBQ
4450 S. Eastgate Dr., Suite 100, Union
Roney’s
314 Chamber Dr., Milford; 151 Cooper Ave., Cleves
Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers*
4767 Creek Rd., Blue Ash
Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom
1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine
Slatts Pub
4858 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash
Spear Ridge Café
7301 Industrial Rd., Florence
Stadium Sports Bar & Grille
6301 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Township
Street City Urban Gourmet*
580 Walnut St., Unit 400, downtown
Taste of Belgium*
3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 16 W. Freedom Way, downtown
The Acres Restaurant + Bar
9941 Reading Rd., Evendale
The Draft Bar & Grille*
7029 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township
The Pub Crestview Hills*
2853 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills
The Pub Rookwood
2692 Edmondson Rd., Norwood
The Standard*
434 Main St., Covington
The Tin Cup*
7400 Woodspoint Dr., Florence
Third Eye Brewing Company
11276 Chester Rd., Sharonville
Tickle Pickle
4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside; 915 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas
Tweedy’s
5350 Medpace Way, 7, Madisonville
W Bar + Bistro*
3447 Epworth Ave., Westwood
Wandering Monsters Brewing
8251 Beechmont Ave., Unit A, Anderson Township
Wings and Rings
Various locations
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