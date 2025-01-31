This Room Is Going Green

While Clifton typically calls to mind historic homes built before the turn of the last century, Bridget and Chris Hachfeld’s charming 1953 Mid-Century Modern ranch will make you think twice. Tucked off a private drive on McAlpin Avenue are eight such homes, all built by the McAlpin Realty Company.

Bridget purchased the house, which had sat vacant for several years, in 2015. “It didn’t have what I would consider amazing curb appeal when I bought it,” she says. “It was like, you’ve got to know that there’s a diamond in this rough. And it needed everything and nothing.”

“Everything” in that it was outdated, and “nothing” in that the house was structurally sound and in amazing condition. Bridget got to work renovating the four-bedroom, two-bath home, aided by Chris. They turned the enclosed front porch into a peaceful sunroom, which they foresee being their newborn daughter’s domain in the future.

“It’s not like a time capsule house, but we had to turn up the volume on the mid-century because we love it,” says Bridget.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Light It Up

The Hachfelds removed the former exterior window and replaced it with vertical stained-poplar slats—a cost-effective alternative to walnut—allowing light to brighten the dining room behind.

Tile Trip

Bridget found black terrazzo tile on Facebook Marketplace to replace dingy mauve carpet—but didn’t realize the seller was in Delaware. A 36-hour road trip included several stops to pick up various other finds.

Green, Green, Green

The forest green paint job was done by local Clifton artist Clive Moloney. Originally, Moloney painted just the walls, but the Hachfelds brought him back to do the trim and the ceiling.

More To Store

Two stunning original MCM sideboards line one of the walls, providing additional storage and decor, and were sourced from a seller with a “barn full of mid-century furniture.”