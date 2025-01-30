Cincinnati Weekend Picks January 31-February 2

Photo courtesy Jungle Jim's

As the city warms up and shakes off sluggish January, it’s the perfect time to wake up and really jumpstart your 2025. If you want to get outside and try something new this weekend, here are some events to check out.

Art After Dark: Winter Warm Up

Defrost at the Art Museum’s monthly Art After Dark event, this month celebrating the exhibit “George Bellows: American Life in Print.” There will also be docent-led tours, cash bars, food for purchase, and performances by Pones dance company and folk-rock quartet Honey & Houston. Admission is free. Fri, Jan 31, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Strauss & Debussy

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be performing pieces by Richard Strauss and Claude Debussy conducted by Jun Märkl. The first concerto, Strauss’s Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, will begin with a famous french horn solo played by CSO Principal Horn Elizabeth Friemuth. Tickets start at $15. Fri, Jan 31-Sat, Feb 1, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K

This scenic race along the banks of the Ohio will be raising money for youth hockey leagues in the community. All runners will receive a long sleeve shirt, finisher medal, hot chocolate, and a voucher good for any home game in the rest of the Cyclones season. Registration is $40 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, and walk-up registration will be available from 7-8:50 a.m. on race day. Sat, Feb 1, 9 a.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Jungle Jim’s Pickle Wars

The annual fight for the Pickle War Championship Belt is back on at Jungle Jim’s. Competitors will have a shot at the title if they make it past the qualifier rounds (pickle bobbing, brine drinking, and pickle eating) to complete the Gherkin Gauntlet. If you’d rather slow down and smell the cucumbers, there will be plenty of pickle samples from vendors vying to win the “Biggest Dill” award. Pre-sale is sold out so tickets will be first-come-first-serve at the door for $10. Sat, Feb 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

Lunar New Year Celebration at Factory 52

Now that Lunar New Year is an official holiday in Cincinnati, ring in the Year of the Snake at The Gatherall. It’ll be a day of cultural activities including storytelling, origami, red envelope giveaways, and Lion Dances and martial arts demonstrations from Ohio Wushu Academy. If you want to celebrate with some traditional sweets, pre-order the Lunar New Year pastry box from Gabriela Filipina Kantina. Sat, Feb 1, 12-7 p.m., The Gatherall, 2750 Park Ave., Norwood

Cincy Winter Beerfest

Hundreds of craft brews will be on tap at the Cintas Center to help raise money for the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation. You can choose between attending the day or evening session and will receive 25 sample tickets and a souvenir beer mug. Regular admission is $55, early admission is $65 and includes an extra hour, and designated driver tickets are $30 and include unlimited free soft drinks and a $5 food coupon. Sat, Feb 1, 12-11 p.m., Cintas Center, 1624 Musketeer Dr., Evanston

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

If you’re a super-fan of 1987 cult-classic The Princess Bride, this exclusive screening and Q&A is for you. Cary Elwes, otherwise known as Westley, is going to watch the movie with the audience and discuss exclusive behind-the-scenes details and stories. Tickets start at $45 and are selling fast. Sat, Feb 1, 8 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Anti-Despair Resource Fair

It’s an incredibly scary time for a lot of people right now so local mutual aid, reproductive justice, food access, and disaster relief organizations are coming together to connect community members in a network of solidarity and support. There will also be a raffle and a book sale with all profits donated. Sun, Feb 2, 1-3 p.m., Village Green Community Room, 1415 Knowlton St., Northside