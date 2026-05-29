These Brigadeiros Pack a Sweet Punch of Brazilian Authenticity in Just One Bite

Photograph by Marlene Rounds

Want to take an exotic trip without leaving the country? Visit Loveland’s Wards Crossing Shopping Center and be transported to South America with just one bite at Sweetness Brazilian Bakery. Owners Thiago Riva and Patricia Sebold grew up baking pastries and treats with their families, so opening a bakery of their own just felt right. The couple offer cookies, cakes, savory pastries, breads, and authentic Brazilian treats like the brigadeiro.

Made with sweetened condensed milk and butter and rolled into a ball, this dessert is bite-sized with a rich, fudge-like texture and comes served in a paper cup (like a chocolate truffle). While traditional brigadeiros are always made with cocoa powder and topped with chocolate sprinkles, Sweetness goes beyond, offering 12 flavors from pistachio to passionfruit to Oreo. It’s hard to choose, but luckily you don’t have to: Customers can order an assorted dozen. Bring a bite of Brazil to your next gathering—if you don’t eat them all yourself first.

Sweetness Brazilian Bakery, 471 Wards Corner Rd., Loveland, (513) 908-2410