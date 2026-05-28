Sidecar Bar + Kitchen is Mixing Up Cocktails with Cool Old School Flair

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Looking for a swanky date-night option in the ’burbs? Try Sidecar Bar + Kitchen, the bar and restaurant at the new boutique hotel The Rambler, which opened in the Montgomery Quarter development last October. Perfect for those who love all things Mid-Century Modern and Mad Men, the space is a vibey destination for an evening out with your amour. Low lighting, a crackling fireplace, and an elevated design make it feel like the kind of spot where Don Draper and Roger Sterling might meet a client.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

The setting lends itself to ordering a classic like an Old Fashioned. The Sidecar Old Fashioned features Old McBrayer, Benchmark, and Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters, garnished with a zesty swirl of orange peel and plump maraschino cherry. If you’re looking for something a little more cosmopolitan, the bar’s eponymous Sidecar is a showstopper: Rémy Martin cognac, Benchmark bourbon, and mélange of apricot, blackberry, lemon, vanilla, and egg white. This is the kind of drink worth savoring slowly, intentionally. Of course, the espresso martini is always a delight, and those looking for a nonalcoholic libation can choose from myriad mocktail options, like the Lavender Haze, a fun and fizzy finale to your 9–5.

Sidecar Bar + Kitchen, 7711 Roosa St., Montgomery, (513) 954-4100