Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ETXE

Burgers & Brews Returns to Lake Isabella

Starting tonight, May 29, you can grill out with burgers, hot dogs, and drinks on the deck of Lake Isabella’s Boathouse during the Great Parks’s Burgers & Brews event. The free bi-weekly event features live music by local musicians, including folk singer Katie Pritchard, saxophonist Ed “Sax” Thomas, and singer/songwriter Joshua Ferreira. 10174 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland

Five Kitchen & Bar Closes This Weekend

Last week, Crown Restaurant Group announced that Five Kitchen & Bar at 1324 Vine Street will have its final service this weekend on Sunday, May 31, to launch a fine dining concept in early fall. Inspired by the travels of co-owners Haley and Chef Anthony Sitek, the restaurant will offer guests “an elevated, cosmopolitan atmosphere with food to match.” In addition to the main dining room, the new concept will feature a private event space for corporate gatherings and curated celebrations.

Etxe Announces Permanent Location

This week, Heather Brady and David Matern, the owners of Etxe—the Basque steakhouse in residency at the former The Aperture space—announced that they signed a lease for a permanent location in Walnut Hills. The new space, which is expected to open next spring, will open at Woodburn Exchange at 1395 William Howard Taft Road. Until then, Etxe will continue its residency at The Aperture, 900 East McMillan Street.

Four Entertainment Group’s Margarita Passport Launches on June 1

Next week, Four Entertainment Group (4EG) launches a margarita passport at its 14 bars in the Queen City. From June 1 through August 31, participants can take their passport to any of the participating bars for an exclusive $6 margarita, with each location featuring a unique twist on the classic summer cocktail. To celebrate, the group is hosting a “Peace, Love and Margaritas” kickoff party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at Beeline on the Levee, featuring a live disco DJ set, a complimentary nacho bar, giveaways and more.

Curated Dinner at Cincinnati Athletic Club Next Weekend

Chef Byron Cochrum, formerly of The Winey Bride, will cook a curated five-course dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the Cincinnati Athletic Club (111 Shillito Place, downtown). “Refined Soul” blends Caribbean and Creole cuisine in an intimate setting, including crawfish etouffee, jerk chicken croquettes, and pan-seared red snapper. Seating is limited (26 guests total) so make your reservation today. Tickets are $100 per person (plus tax).