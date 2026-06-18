Father’s Day Deals for Dining Out with Dad

Photograph courtesy Lonely Pine Steakhouse

Get out this Father’s Day weekend and treat dad to a meal from these local restaurants, cookouts, brunches, and more.

El Vaquero

Mexican restaurant El Vaquero, known for its authentic cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere, is commemorating Father’s Day through its gift card deal running now through June 21. For a limited time, guests who purchase $100 in gift cards to the restaurant will receive a $20 bonus gift card in return. On June 21, any fathers who dine in will be gifted one free cheese dip or guacamole with the purchase of any entrée. Now- Sun, June 21, 2845 Short Vine St., Corryville, (513) 221-0516; 4590 Cornell Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 489-7444

Imagination Alley

Imagination Alley, a park located in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, will host a Father’s Day cookout from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 18th for family, friends, and Cincinnati locals to connect through a shared meal and quality time spent together. The event is free to attend, and the park will prepare and provide freshly grilled food to all attendees. Thurs, June 18, 5–8 p.m., 1317 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

McCormick and Schmick’s

McCormick and Schmick’s national locations will offer a weekend-long premier steak experience in celebration of Father’s Day. Available June 19 to 21 for $22, the restaurant offers a 14-ounce Bourbon-marinated New York Strip paired with a Carpano Antica sweet vermouth and a black cherry syrup. For their drink of choice, customers can also purchase a $14 Bulleit Bourbon, the old-fashioned way, or for $15, a glass of Daou Cabernet Sauvignon. Fri, June 19–Sun, June 21., 21 E. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 721-9339

The Lonely Pine Steakhouse

A neighborhood steakhouse staple, The Lonely Pine Steakhouse will open its doors early this Father’s Day for an exclusive brunch special served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant’s executive chef will cook up a steak and eggs brunch consisting of a six-ounce steak and sides of their signature hash cooked with poblano peppers, red peppers, onions, and two poached eggs. The meal will be sold at a discounted rate of $36. Upon dining, customers will also receive a $15 gift card for their next visit to cover a full-priced appetizer or dessert. Sun, June 21, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., 6085 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge, (513) 351-1012

Pig Candy BBQ

Pig Candy BBQ’s Loveland location will feature a new dish for Father’s Day: a signature full-sized slab of baby back ribs, available for $30 during brunch hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This laid-back restaurant also offers a variety of smokehouse-style entrees, such as pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, BBQ burgers, pulled pork on waffles, and mac and cheese. Sun, June 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., 370 Bridge St., Loveland, (513) 231-0378

The District Kitchen and Cocktails

Courtesy of Pride Bunch Catering, The District Cincinnati will host a Father’s Day celebratory pop-up brunch from noon to 5 p.m. With both dine-in and carry-out options available, the menus features fish dishes from $22 to $28, including shrimp, grits, and salmon, as well as other entrees, consisting of chicken and waffles, whole wings, Philly rolls, and lamb chops, ranging from $22 to $35. Sun, June 21, noon–5 p.m., 4034 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Swine City Brewing

In collaboration with Solar Moon Sisters, a Cincinnati-based tarot reading business, Swine City Brewing will host Sunday Funday: Daddies & Baddies at noon on the 21st. The dive bar and brewery will offer classic and new beers on tap, as well as a lunch menu featuring hotdogs and pretzel bites courtesy of Underdog’s Almost Famous Wieners, the eatery located inside the bar. The daytime event is kid-friendly, and will feature crafts, an indoor market, and outdoor activities. Sun, June 21, noon, 4614 Industry Rd., Fairfield, (513) 201-7070