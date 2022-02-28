The Flavors of New Orleans Abound at Jimmie Lou’s

Photograph by Andrew Doench

We have Executive Chef Jeffery Harris’s great grandmother to thank for the meals he serves up at Jimmie Lou’s. The restaurant, located in the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, is named after the woman who taught Harris how to cook and offers up so much southern charm it’ll have you longing for a trip to the Big Easy. “I like to show people what authentic New Orleans cuisine is,” he says. “It’s high time for soul to stay in Cincinnati.” And Harris makes good on his promise.

Start off with the po’boy, available with flash fried shrimp, house-made spicy beef patties, fried catfish, or braised beef roast. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, the sandwich is essentially the Crescent City’s version of non-franchise fast food. If a hearty, flavor-filled stew is more up your alley, you can take your pick from gumbo or jambalaya. If you’re hankering for some yardbird, drop by for Fried Chicken Fridays, when you can get three pieces of dark meat chicken, a side, and a biscuit for $15.

Whatever you choose, you must end your meal with a bag of beignets. Leaving room for the chewy fried dough tossed in powdered sugar is the best way to treat your stomach to a little lagniappe.

Jimmie Lou’s, 3715 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 802-6705