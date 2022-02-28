A Love Built on Faith and Family

Photograph by Bambino International

India Chambers and Rayshon Richardson are the first to admit they couldn’t be more different. Outgoing Rayshon is “the biggest personality in the room,” India says, while she is shy and studious. But despite their differences, it’s a mutual love of faith and family that makes their romance shine.

The couple met nearly a decade ago, when India requested a DVD from her church’s media technician, Rayshon. The groom swears it was his phone number India was really interested in. After courting for five months, Rayshon asked India to be his girlfriend, and the rest is history.

Luxurious details highlighted the October 2, 2021, ceremony, from the bride’s fit-for-a-queen tiara to the glitz and glam of the contemporary reception.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Bambino International | VENUE: The Summit Hotel | WEDDING PLANNER: Nicole Chambers-Cunningham | DAY-OF-COORDINATOR: LUXE + NOIR Designs | FLOWERS: Oberer’s Flowers | CAKE: A Spoon Fulla Sugar | CATERING: The Summit Hotel | RENTALS: Sphire Elegance | VIDEOGRAPHY: Bambino International | CEREMONY MUSIC: Shon Hubble and Musical Ensemble | RECEPTION MUSIC: DJ DMarsh (Donovan Marshall) | GOWN: Wendy’s Bridal | TUX: Crowned King Apparel and Clothing | INVITATIONS: M. Hopple & Co. | MAKEUP: The Glamour Code, Glam Chixx Makeup & Beauty Bar | HAIR: Gifted Hands, T & Co. Styles