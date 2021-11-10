The Empanada’s Box Proves Good Things Come in Small Packages

Photograph by Devyn Glista

What’s the best way to travel without leaving your city? Eating empanadas, according to Diego Nuñez. The savory turnover filled with meats and spices is a staple in many parts of the world. The owner of The Empanada’s Box in Over-the-Rhine offers more than a dozen flavors, including Jamaica (jerk chicken and green onions); Lebanon (ground beef, tomato, lemon juice, and cilantro); and Chicago (pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce). The most popular is from Nuñez’s hometown, Buenos Aires (ground beef, onions, and peppers), which he makes from his grandfather’s recipe. “The empanada represents our roots,” he says. “We’re proud to share a piece of where we come from.” There are even vegetarian options for the non-meat eaters, including one with eggplant, vegan cheddar, tofu, onions, and peppers, served in turmeric vegan dough. And if you need a little sugar to chase that savory taste, try one of the eatery’s rotating sweet empanadas, like apple or banana. With all of these choices, tasting your way around the world is a snap.

The Empanada’s Box, 1811 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (909) 670-8108, theempanadasbox.com