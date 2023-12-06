The Bitter End to FC Cincinnati’s Season Shouldn’t Overshadow Its Brilliance

Thousands of FC Cincinnati spilled into Over-the-Rhine on Saturday evening, dejected and weary, the wincing soundtrack of the TQL Stadium public address system proclaiming Columbus Crew as Eastern Conference Champions a stark reminder of the latest somber chapter in Cincinnati sports history. The 3-2 extra-time defeat was also the latest installment of the club fumbling a 2-0 advantage in a home elimination match, following U.S. Open Cup semifinal losses in August to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and in 2017 to the New York Red Bulls.

The lone consolation for FC Cincinnati fans is that backbreaking losses are preferred to setting records for regular-season incompetence year after year. The 2023 season produced the Supporters’ Shield, the franchise’s first trophy, which represents sustained excellence for eight months of regular season play rather than a postseason spread out across 45 days. The Shield ain’t no Wooden Spoon.

That’s the legacy of the 2023 FC Cincinnati season: capturing the Shield, the moments of brilliance from individual players and the team alike, the various comebacks and clean sheets, and the recognition for season-long quality bestowed upon players and coaches. But I’m not sanctimonious enough to preach that squandering a 2-0 lead to your despised rival, falling in extra time, and watching the confetti reign down as big brother celebrates on your home turf isn’t a traumatizing scene. The pain will linger, particularly if the Crew finish off their playoff run with a second title in four seasons by subduing defending champ Los Angeles FC Saturday in Columbus.

Pondering the various what-ifs is almost as disheartening. What if Lucho Acosta’s creativity hadn’t been compromised by an ailing heel/foot? What if Matt Miazga’s immaturity in round one hadn’t gotten the MLS Defender of the Year suspended for the remainder of the playoffs? What if the ball had bounced off of Aaron Boupendza’s chest, not his hand, and FCC took a commanding 3-0 lead on Columbus with just over 20 minutes to play?

And yet the more hours that pass between the loss and the present, the more the final result feels like a justified outcome. Diego Rossi’s equalizing goal in the 86th minute damn sure wasn’t a surprise. The hosts were fatigued by Columbus’s relentless progressive possession game; the visitors completed 88 percent of their 762 passes. FC Cincinnati blocked 12 of the Crew’s shots and registered 37 clearances. The local lads were often left defending the last five yards in front of goalkeeper Roman Celentano. Defender Alvas Powell, racially abused online by gutless cowards after he accidentally knocked in Columbus’s first score, prevented a goal earlier in the match with a header off the line.

In the lead-up to Christian Ramirez’s winning score in the 115th minute of extra time, Acosta and Alvaro Barreal crumpled to the pitch with cramps, leaving FCC attempting to obstruct MLS’s highest-scoring team with eight outfield players. The scene was a brutal illustration of the Orange and Blue’s crumbling resistance, a downfall that also rendered Brandon Vazquez’s superb 14th-minute goal against the run of play and Acosta’s world-class free-kick score in first half stoppage time to match footnotes.

Head coach Pat Noonan shouldered the blame of the defeat post-match. While there’s no shame in being outfoxed by Wilfried Nancy, arguably the league’s top tactician, Noonan had seen this script before. His team led after 23 minutes in May before being pinned back in their own half for the remainder of the match. Columbus has the best collection of attack-minded midfielders and forwards in the league, but with a few tweaks in build-up patterns and/or formation FC Cincinnati could have made things easier on itself on Saturday.

And, yes, Miazga’s absence must be noted. He’s the captain of the defense, orchestrating not only FCC’s backline up and down the pitch but ensuring the squad is properly organized on set pieces. The 6-foot-4 center back is also an aerial threat in opposing penalty areas.

Midfield destroyer Obinna Nwobodo’s inability to play his typical iron-lunged 90 minutes was sorely missed, too. He was injured in game 2 of the round one series against the Red Bulls. Though Yuya Kubo was outstanding filling in for Obi in the win against Philadelphia and performed admirably against Columbus, there’s no replacing Nwobodo’s combination of ball winning, short-area agility, and strength on the ball.

The next few months will determine whether FC Cincinnati has the horses capable of making another title run in 2024 or if the club will drop a rung or two in the East pecking order. While Acosta, Nwobodo, Miazga, Noonan, and General Manager Chris Albright will remain in the picture for seasons to come, FCC is virtually certain to lose Vazquez, who poured in 36 goals across all competitions over the past two seasons. The striker has (rightfully) not been shy about his desire to play in Europe, and the 25-year-old has been linked with a transfer to the Bundesliga, the German first division, over previous transfer windows.

Barreal, one of the league’s top wingbacks, appears destined for a move across the Atlantic, too, following 21 goals plus assists over the past two campaigns. Center back Yerson Mosquera, whose backline versatility and passing acumen became an indispensable asset, will be recalled by the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, his parent club.

Noonan, Albright, and their respective staffs must not only potentially replace three stars but fortify the roster well enough that it can compete on a fourth front next season. By virtue of capturing the Supporters’ Shield, FC Cincinnati will play in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League, a tournament that commences in just two months time. FCC will also have the U.S. Open Cup, the Leagues Cup, and MLS league play to contend with in ’24. Not much of an offseason after 46 matches this year, eh?

Albright won’t, and shouldn’t, rush in the reinforcements though. A short-term fix to quell the nerves and outcries of supporters or owners won’t happen. (You’d be surprised how often this happens across American professional sports). So don’t be surprised if Dominique Badji, Nick Hagglund, and Ray Gaddis are starting for the departed Vazquez, Mosquera, and Barreal come February or March. Finding the right fit is greater than finding a fit.

Enjoy your holiday season, and we’ll talk again in these digital pages in a few months!

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.