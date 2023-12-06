BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: F

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Farms, Fish, Freebies—it turns out the people of Cincinnati love things that start with F. Here are the 2023 Best of the City F winners!

Farm: Rich Life Farm and Fungi

The secret weapon of many chefs in the Queen City area, you can consume this New Richmond farm’s incredible variety of gourmet mushrooms at anywhere from Mita’s to Mid-City to St. Francis Apizza. If you want to procure some for personal use, catch them at Findlay Market every other Saturday. richlifefarm.com

Fish Market: Sen by Kiki

Hideki Harada, the man behind College Hill spot Kiki, gets in on the retail seafood game at Findlay Market. He and his staff focus on “sustainably and responsibly caught” salmon, tuna, scallops, giant prawns, octopus, rainbow trout, and tilapia as well as freshly-made bowls of poke and ceviche. There’s usually a half-dozen different varieties of fresh oysters on ice, and you’re welcome to step up to the service bar and down them right there. 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3284, @sen_by_kiki

Flag Shop: Flaggs U.S.A.

If ever a flag was flown, the good folks at Flaggs can find it. The shop provides all the poles and hardware customers need, but more importantly, they also offer full installation and servicing. The team is well-versed on flag etiquette, and they happily share that knowledge to develop perfect displays. 3075 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 533-0330, flaggsusaohio.com

French Pastry: Mon Petit Choux’s cream puff

Made with pâte à choux (the classic French pastry dough), these pastries are filled with light, airy whipping cream that comes in several flavors. Go with a classic like vanilla or chocolate or kick it up a notch with peach ginger or raspberry. Whatever you choose, it’ll be magnifique! 3704 Cheviot Ave., Ste. 2, Cheviot, (513) 631-8333, mon-petit-choux.com

FABULOUS FREEBIES

Access some of the best entertainment in the city— theater, movies, music, and outdoor activities— without spending a dime.

CSO’s Brady Block Parties

In the summer, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra partners with community organizations to bring live music to your neighborhood block. cincinnatisymphony.org

Shakespeare In The Park

Catch some of The Bard’s greatest works as Cincinnati Shakespeare Company makes its yearly trek across local parks. cincyshakes.com

Loveland Bike Trail

Miles of flat pavement connect Loveland with Milford, Newtown, and Lebanon on a path loaded with amenities and attractions. lovelandbiketrail.com

Free Cinema at Washington Park

Pack a lawn chair and a picnic and settle in for free family-friendly movies, shown on Washington Park’s main stage in the summer. washingtonpark.org