The Bengals Demonstrate What “Fun” Football Looks Like

Well, if this is what “fun” looks like, count me in. Joe Burrow, in his now famous press conference from two weeks ago, wondered aloud what the point of playing football was if it wasn’t “fun.” These kids today … since when has life in the NFL ever been fun? But I digress, because for this week, at least, life surely was fun for Burrow, the Bengals, and the rest of us after Cincinnati waxed the Miami Dolphins 45-21, improving to 5-10 in the process.

Most importantly, they didn’t lose any draft position in so doing, remaining at the edge of the top 10, currently picking ninth. That may well change should the fun continue for the last two home games against Arizona and Cleveland. But for this week at least, it was the best of both worlds: Victory that didn’t affect their ability to bring in a top-flight prospect next April.

Burrow carved up the dilapidated Dolphins defense for 309 yards and four touchdowns, certainly the best statistical output of his handicapped season. We’ve all forgotten about his toe given the dissection of his mental state, but it felt good to see a little of the old Burrow Black Magic in the pocket, moving around with his great awareness and finding receivers downfield. One play in particular, a cross-body dump off to Drew Sample that went for 27 yards, was Burrow at his best. Showing the Dolphins what they are missing was just a little lagniappe.

Having Tee Higgins back and healthy was certainly great, given it was even money he was done for the year after the back-to-back concussions suffered by slamming his head on the turf. He set the tone early with some classic Mossing, including an insane leaping, toe-tapping grab for the opening touchdown of the game that we’ve come to take for granted. When Tee, Ja’Marr Chase, and Burrow all play, the offense is just so difficult to contain; alas, that hasn’t happened often enough, this year of course and even in previous years. But Sunday was a reminder of how explosive the Bengals are when the Big Three play together.

There has been some disgruntled talk about Chase Brown’s usage over the past few games, but down in the South Beach warmth (actually, Hard Rock Stadium is closer to North Beach) the gruntlement melted, as Brown showed exceptional fluidity and combo of running and receiving, piling up 109 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, all in the third quarter (the first time a player has scored thrice in any quarter this season). He’s up to 1,225 yards from scrimmage on the season, 15th among NFL backs—not quite up to what was anticipated preseason during our optimistic days, perhaps, but certainly presentable.

All of this output was helped mightily by the Dolphins playing rookie Quinn Ewers at quarterback, who didn’t look overwhelmed by any stretch but gave the Bengals a pair of interceptions as Cincinnati pulled away in the second half. It would not be surprising if this is the best Ewers will play for the rest of his career; that’s certainly the Bengals history, puffing up no-namers and backups never to be seen again. But Ewers looked efficient and unruffled for a decent period of time before the turnovers, something Tua Tagovialoa has seldom done in his six years in Miami.

Regardless, the much-maligned Bengals defense did its part, with Myles Murphy continuing his strong run of play, Dax Hill continuing his turn back to boundary corner and playing well, and new slot man Jalen Davis solidifying the corner unit and making several exceptional plays, including his sensational interception along the sideline. Davis, an undrafted player who has been quietly talked about in Bengals circles as a potential starter for some time, is seizing on his chance with aplomb.

Remember, the Bengals defense had a good run at the close of 2024, greatly helped by tangling with mediocre (at best) quarterbacks. Then this year happened. So let’s not get too agog over a good performance against a rookie who was running the scout team a couple of weeks ago and an offense that’s underperformed to the point the head coach might get fired. Still, that was fun.

Next up is the potential for more fun, a home game with bedraggled Arizona, who fell to 3-12 with a loss to Atlanta. The Cardinals have been buried by injury this season, using an NFL-high 80 players. Walter Nolan, the giant tackle whom the Cards swiped in the draft one pick before Cincinnati got to the podium, has barely played all year and tore his ACL on Sunday, ending his rookie year in Bengals-esque fashion. Meanwhile, rumors abound that perennial Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker will be released or traded, as he sold his desert home recently. Even hitting his age-30 season, Baker is the kind of heady veteran player Cincinnati’s defense is desperate for. Hopefully there can be some on-field politicking by Bengals players on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett will be playing quarterback at Paycor for Arizona. The last time he graced our presence, of course, was the 2024 opener, when he led New England to a stunning upset with some veteran savvy, timely avoidance of Trey Hendrickson, and a bit of luck. It will take more than that for the Cards to beat even defensively bereft Cincinnati—though in huge news for the unit, the Bengals are not only no longer historically bad by DVOA but out of the basement, climbing to 31st after Sunday with Dallas taking over as last in the NFL. The improvement has been fueled by better run defense over the last month, and Arizona is 28th in rushing DVOA.

Of course, the Cards do have star tight end Trey McBride, no doubt drooling over the opportunity to play against the Bengals, who give up 90 yards per game to the position. A couple of Brissett-to-McBride touchdowns would hardly be unexpected, but overall the Cards roster is so depleted and the team so beat down by the Kyler Murray experience that it’s hard to picture them rising up to defeat the Bengals in this spot. Not when Cincinnati is having this kind of fun, that is.

