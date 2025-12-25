Cincinnati Weekend Picks December 26-28

Photograph courtesy Luke Null

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! If you’re still itching for activities after all that celebration, here are some events around town to check out.

CRYPTMAS CON

Fantasy Audio Magazine is throwing a one-day tabletop RPG and fantasy music festival. For $20, guests of all ages will get to enjoy holiday-themed one-shot TTRPG campaigns in the gaming hall and a lineup of immersive live fantasy and dungeon synth music in the concert hall. Costumes are encouraged. Fri, Dec 26, 4 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Aquarium After Dark: Nauti or Nice

At this 21+ after hours event, grown-ups will have the aquarium to themselves for a festive night out. In addition to the regular AAD activities like the twilight tour, scavenger hunt, and animal meet-and-greets, there will be holiday food stations, cash bars, yard games, an ugly sweater contest, a silent disco, and a dessert and coffee station with spiked hot chocolate. Tickets are $59.99 including food. Fri, Dec 26, 7:15-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Cincinnati Cyclones 513 Night

The Cyclones are taking on the Kalamazoo Wings at this special 513 Friday. Through the game, attendees can get craft drafts and seltzers for $5, popcorn for $1, and burgers for $3. Don’t miss out on this Heated Rivalry. Tickets start at $25. Fri, Dec 26, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Sh*tty Gift Exchange

Get a terrible present on Christmas morning? Bring it to Low Spark’s “Sh*tty Gift Exchange” and pawn it off on somebody else. If you rewrap your gift and arrive by 8 p.m., you’ll be able to exchange it with others and (hopefully) trade up. There will also be a vinyl DJ set from Vinyl Veins. Fri, Dec 26, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Low Spark, 15 W. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine

Comedy at the Comet: Luke Null

Cincinnati native and Saturday Night Live alum Luke Null will be performing two stand-up sets with Bombs Away! Comedy. Null, best known for his musical comedy, will be joined by local comedians Rashika Jaipuriar, Wayne Memmott, and Karinne Turnbow. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day. Sat, Dec 27, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Tomodachi Takeover: Cosplay Rave

Put on your best cosplay and head to Urban Artifact for a nerd rave. DJs will be playing live sets featuring anime and video game soundtracks, nostalgic throwbacks, and other geeky favorites. There will also be a small vendor market with local artists. You must be at least 18 with an ID to enter and tickets are $24. Sat, Dec 27, 8 p.m.-midnight, Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Riot Rose Cabaret: Secret of the Solstice

Local burlesque troupe, Riot Rose Cabaret, wants to warm you up with their winter show, hosted by Tre Howl. This 18+ variety show will also feature drag, dance, and performances art from Roxie Jean, Mx. Mori, Elixir the Enigma, Crop Failure, Indica Blows, Marty von Mercury, Kitty von DD, and music by JIMS. Tickets are $15 or $65 for a VIP table. Sat, Dec 27, 8:30 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Christmas Bird Count

The Cincinnati Audubon Society is teaming up with the Queer Birders of Cincinnati for the 79th Annual Christmas Bird Count. Everyone is welcome to this all-day bird search where the goal is to count as many birds and species of birds as possible in one day to get a look at population trends year over year. Participants will meet at the Sycamore Shelter at 7:45 a.m. and break off into groups for the count. Binoculars are recommended. Sun, Dec 28, 7:45 a.m., Sycamore Park, 4802 OH-132, Batavia

Penguin Pals Painting Party

The Cincinnati Zoo is bringing an African penguin to Painting with a Twist for the cutest kid-friendly paint-and-sip of the season. Attendees will get to meet the penguin during a 45-minute interactive show from the Zoo’s aviary team, then create their ultimate penguin painting. Pre-registration is required and tickets are $60 with the painting and penguin show included. Sun, Dec 28, 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 6196 Tylersville Rd., Mason