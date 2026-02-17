That Shop in Milford is Now That Antique Mall in Milford

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

I love antique malls for so many reasons. To me, antique malls are the epitome of “shopping local” while being environmentally conscious—these items are already made, have stood the test of time, and often, need nothing more than a quick scrub or polish to bring back into circulation.

My foray into antique shopping happened rather quickly, and by accident—last winter, Mary and I found ourselves in Maine, en route to Acadia National Park on a snowy day. We passed a series of antique stores and after the third or fourth one, decided to investigate. What we found, when we stepped foot inside Two Old Goats, was a cozy shop (and shop pup!), an owner who smiled easily and was happy to let us browse quietly but also ready for conversation as I sorted through baseball cards, license plates, and a vintage glow mold Santa that ended up coming home in our carry on.

In our visits since, I’ve made a point to stop into Two Old Goats, always discovering something I didn’t know I needed, the perfect souvenir from our trip.

For me, antique shopping has become something that feels grounding and fosters connection. Last summer, I started visiting That Shop in Milford when I’d meet up with my mom for a Diet Coke from Padrino’s; I got to know owner Karen Josaitis and found myself visiting the shop for our conversations as much as the finds. (And there have been some awesome finds: I have a “Your Credit Is Good” sign in my office from a ‘50s diner that’s sparked several a Zoom conversation during work meetings, and I’ve a statue of an earth goddess that keeps the bedroom door open—she’s beautiful.

Late last fall, Karen told me the shop would be closing temporarily and I gasped, audibly, but she quickly followed up with the news she’d purchased a larger space on Water Street (the street directly behind Main Street, where the former shop was located). This was a really exciting move, she told me, a 5,500-square-foot space with more rooms to house more than 37 vendors. “I’m going all in on this,” she told me, “Making this my retirement!”

I admired her boldness and the trust she had in herself—and her knowledge of the industry and area. She spent many years managing the first iteration of That Shop and eventually assumed ownership when the original owners decided to retire.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

She’s done a fantastic job, all around, maintaining the charm of an antique store but with the highly curated eye of a boutique. Downtown Milford has always had a bustling business scene and over the years, Milford has become quietly cool, a place younger people seek out on Saturday afternoons. Of course, older folks and millennials like me have been into the antique scene all along, and while Old Milford has several antique shops, That Shop’s new space is a bonafide antique mall—a big upgrade for the town and Cincinnati antique lovers.

With more space, plenty of parking, and a prime location just behind Padrino’s (best fountain Diet Cokes in Cincinnati, truly), That Shop in Milford is on its way to becoming one of the area’s best antique malls, led by a lovely woman who knows her stuff.

That Shop in Milford, 122 Water St., Milford