Your Queen City Lunar New Year Guide

Photograph courtesy Oriental Wok

Today is Lunar New Year, so be sure to celebrate with these events around the Queen City.

Chinese New Year Culture Night at Uncle Yip’s

Uncle Yip’s marks the Chinese New Year with a night of food, performances, and fun. The even features authentic Chinese food, lion dances, and drinks. $79.95 per person (limited seating available), Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Uncle Yip’s, 10736 Reading Rd., #2529, Evendale

Factory 52 Lunar New Year Celebration

This multi-day festival will feature cultural dining experiences, a multi-room deejay event in partnership with Asianati, and a family-friendly market, plus Mahjong community play at The Gatherall and Aces Pickleball Bar & Grill. Feb. 19–22, Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

Lunar New Year Tea Service

Pour in the Lunar New Year at the Taft Museum of Art with a celebratory tea service, featuring teas from Churchill’s Fine Teas, and small bites from the Taft Café inspired by Our Family Kitchen, a cookbook that compiles recipes based on interviews with 50 AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) chefs and restaurant owners. Admission includes entry to the museum’s special exhibitions, including Teatime: Chinese Enamels from the Taft Collection. $65 per person, Feb. 20, seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (registration required), Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown

Lunar New Year Extravaganza at Oriental Wok

Oriental Wok’s annual Lunar New Year Extravaganza featuring a 10-course authentic feast, traditional lion and dragon dances, special Chinese performances, and the restaurant’s iconic firecracker celebration. Limited seating. Feb. 23, 6–9 p.m., Oriental Wok, 317 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell

ACCA Lunar New Year Celebration

The Alliance of Chinese Culture & Arts is sponsoring its annual Lunar Year, which will feature an acrobatic showcase, arts and crafts, and other live performances. Feb. 28, 1-5 p.m., The Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, West Chester

Lunar New Year Restaurant Specials

Tea ‘n’ Bowl

Tea ‘n’ Bowl is offering a specially curated menu of 12 dishes available through February 28, which includes pineapple crispy pork, roast duck, and crispy shrimp with rock salt and crispy garlic pepper. Tea ‘n’ Bowl, 211 W. McMillan St., University Heights

Citrus & Sago

Citrus & Sago is offering a five-course Lunar New Year dinner menu for the weekend of February 20 and 21, and February 27 and 28, which includes steamed striped bass, roast duck, and Atlantic tiger prawns. Citrus & Sago, 1004 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout

Duck Beijing House

Duck Beijing House’s 10-dish Lunar Year menu includes assorted cold appetizers, signature whole Peking duck served with pancakes, scallions, cucumbers, and hoisin sauce, and stir-fried jumbo prawns with salt and pepper. Duck Beijing House, 11955 Lebanon Rd., Suite #1, Sharonville

Pho Lang Thang

Today, February 17, Pho Lang Thang is serving three special Lunar cocktails and offering free bánh chưng slices to tables (while supplies last). Pho Lang Thang, 1828 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Pho Kimmy

Today, February 17, Pho Kimmy is offering thit kho (braised pork with eggs) and dua chua (pickled mustard greens) as a special for Tết. Pho Kimmy, 11974 Lebanon Rd., #120, Sharonville

Kanji OTR

Kanji OTR will offer two specials for Lunar New Year/Seollal: Tteokguk (a traditional Korean soup with sliced rice cakes eaten on the new year) and The Fortune Cookie Martini! You can order these specials from Tuesday, February 17-Sunday, February 22. Kanji OTR, 1739 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Kungfu Noodle Cincinnati

Kungfu Noodle’s new menu includes Lunar New Year dishes, such as Sichuan boiled fish, Chongqing spicy grilled fish, and claypot chicken with taro. Kungfu Noodle, 349 Calhoun St., University Heights

Yee Mama

From Feb 17-22, the first five guests born in the Year of the Horse (1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) will receive a free bowl of wontons. Customers can also try the shrimp and pork siu mai special also get from Feb 20-22. Yee Mama, 1801 Race St, Over-the-Rhine

Little Matcha

Little Matcha is offering an all-Asian menu this month, including red bean (China, Japan, Korea), ube (Philippines), and Thai coconut custard (Thai). Little Matcha, 332 Scott St., Covington